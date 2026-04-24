Hyundai Motor Reaffirms China Commitment at Auto China 2026, Unveils IONIQ V as First Step in New Product Offensive

Hyundai Motor advances a renewed China strategy anchored in its 'In China, For China, To Global' approach

IONIQ V debuts as the first dedicated IONIQ production model for China, tailored to local customer needs and expectations

China positioned as a strategic hub for EV innovation and global competitiveness

Ambitious roadmap targets 20 new models in China over the next five years, including BEVs and EREVs

BEIJING and SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) reinforced its long-term commitment to the Chinese market at Auto China 2026 (Beijing Auto Show), unveiling the all-new IONIQ V and officially launching its all-electric IONIQ lineup brand.

Hyundai Motor today reinforced its long-term commitment to the Chinese market at Auto China 2026, unveiling the all-new IONIQ V. Hyundai Motor today reinforced its long-term commitment to the Chinese market at Auto China 2026, unveiling the all-new IONIQ V.

As the global automotive industry undergoes rapid transformation -- with China at the center of electrification, software and innovation -- Hyundai Motor is advancing a renewed market strategy tailored to the world's largest and most dynamic EV ecosystem. This commitment is anchored in Hyundai Motor's 'In China, For China, To Global' approach, positioning China not only as a key market, but as a strategic base for innovation, advanced development and future global competitiveness.

"China is an essential market for Hyundai Motor Company. The world's most demanding EV consumers, the fastest development cycles, the deepest battery supply chain, and an advanced innovation ecosystem. That is why we are tripling down on our commitment to China. With significant investments into Beijing Hyundai, 20 new models coming over the next five years, the official launch of our IONIQ brand in China and the unveiling of IONIQ V, this is the most committed, the most ambitious, and the most exciting chapter we have ever written in this market. China is where the future of mobility is being defined, and Hyundai intends to help define it, In China, For China, and ultimately, for the world." – José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company

How Is Hyundai Motor Demonstrating Its Renewed Commitment to China?

Hyundai Motor outlined a comprehensive plan to strengthen its position in China through sustained investment, localized product development and deeper collaboration with its joint venture partner.

Hyundai Motor and its local partner BAIC Group (Beijing Automotive Group) have committed a combined investment of 8 billion yuan to their joint venture, Beijing Hyundai, under an agreement reached in December 2024. The investment reinforces the foundation for long-term growth and supports a broader transformation aimed at delivering products tailored specifically to Chinese customers, while leveraging the country's advanced innovation ecosystem.

As part of this transformation, Beijing Hyundai plans to introduce 20 new models in China over the next five years -- marking its most ambitious product expansion in the market to date.

Building on the launch of the all-new IONIQ V, Beijing Hyundai will continue to expand its electrified lineup, introducing an additional SUV model in the first half of 2027. This will be followed by a broader rollout across midsize to large segments, encompassing both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs).

Through this comprehensive product offensive, Beijing Hyundai aims to achieve 500,000 units in annual vehicle sales, driven by renewed growth in the Chinese market and expanded export opportunities.

"Today, we are not just launching a new car; we are expressing our profound respect for the Chinese market and our unwavering commitment to its future. China is leading the global electrification charge, and its dynamic customers demand the best. IONIQ V and our new strategic vision demonstrate our resolve to meet and exceed those expectations, leveraging Chinese innovation to set new global standards in mobility." – Li Fenggang, President at Beijing Hyundai Motor Company

What is IONIQ V and Its Role in Hyundai Motor's China Strategy?

Hyundai Motor unveiled the all-new IONIQ V[1], marking the first major product milestone under its renewed China roadmap.

As the first dedicated IONIQ production model for the Chinese market, IONIQ V represents Hyundai Motor's commitment to delivering electric vehicles (EVs) tailored specifically for local customer needs, combining global engineering expertise with localized innovation.

Derived from the VENUS Concept, IONIQ V introduces Hyundai Motor's new design language, 'The Origin,' for its all-electric lineup in China while embodying a 'Best in First Impression' statement.

The vehicle is engineered to deliver a premium and intelligent driving experience, with a focus on space, connectivity and everyday usability -- key priorities for Chinese consumers. The long-range model also secures a driving range of over 600 kilometers on a single charge (CLTC standard), supporting both daily commuting and long-distance travel with confidence.

The unveiling of IONIQ V marks the beginning of a broader transformation for Hyundai Motor in China -- one defined by deeper localization, accelerated innovation and long-term investment.

How Does IONIQ V Redefine Premium, Intelligent Space?

IONIQ V is designed to deliver a balance of space, comfort and refined driving performance, creating a premium in-vehicle experience for both urban mobility and extended journeys.

The exterior features a smooth, single-curve silhouette, creating a sleek and cohesive appearance. The edge lighting creates a sharp, futuristic face and visually widens the stance. Frameless doors and floating side mirrors help reduce air resistance while reinforcing the vehicle's high-tech character.

With exterior dimensions of 4,900 millimeters (mm) in length and 1,890 mm in width, along with a 2,900 mm wheelbase, IONIQ V provides a spacious and comfortable cabin environment. The wraparound interior creates a user-centric space designed as a versatile living space.

Inside the cockpit, a 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic display seamlessly integrates key driving and infotainment functions. This is complemented by a Horizon head-up display (H-HUD), which projects essential information directly into the driver's field of view, while ambient lighting enhances the overall sense of refinement.

IONIQ V also reflects Hyundai Motor's commitment to driving comfort and confidence. Carefully tuned chassis and suspension settings contribute to stable, composed handling, while enhanced noise-reduction measures support a quieter and more relaxed driving experience.

Key Highlights:

Spacious Interior: Class-leading cabin dimensions with 1,078 mm of first-row legroom and 1,019 mm of second-row legroom, complemented by best-in-class shoulder room (1,502 mm front / 1,473 mm rear) for superior comfort across both rows

Class-leading cabin dimensions with 1,078 mm of first-row legroom and 1,019 mm of second-row legroom, complemented by best-in-class shoulder room (1,502 mm front / 1,473 mm rear) for superior comfort across both rows Panoramic Display: 27-inch display with H-HUD for an intuitive driving interface

27-inch display with H-HUD for an intuitive driving interface Immersive Sound: An audio system with eight speakers and support for Dolby Atmos as standard, unlocking new levels of emotion for users to enjoy their music, movies and more with unparalleled clarity and depth

An audio system with eight speakers and support for Dolby Atmos as standard, unlocking new levels of emotion for users to enjoy their music, movies and more with unparalleled clarity and depth Refined Ride Quality: Suspension optimized for comfort and stability across various road conditions

Suspension optimized for comfort and stability across various road conditions Low Noise Performance: Reduced road and wind noise for a quieter cabin environment

How Does IONIQ V Integrate Safety and Smart Technologies?

IONIQ V is engineered to deliver a secure and intuitive driving experience, combining Hyundai Motor's electrification expertise with technologies optimized through collaboration with local partners.

Reinforced body structure and comprehensive occupant protection systems enhance safety across a wide range of driving scenarios. In parallel, smart technologies improve everyday usability, enabling more natural interaction between the driver and the vehicle.

The in‑vehicle experience is further enhanced by a large language model (LLM)-based Smart AI Assistant, supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset, enabling fast, responsive control of key vehicle functions through intuitive voice interaction.

IONIQ V also incorporates advanced driver assistance technologies powered by Momenta, designed to support a wide range of driving scenarios and enhance driver confidence.

Key Highlights:

360-degree Safety Systems: Reinforced body structure, multi-layer occupant protection, and a nine-airbag system

Reinforced body structure, multi-layer occupant protection, and a nine-airbag system Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist (PMSA): Emergency braking support to help prevent unintended acceleration incidents

Emergency braking support to help prevent unintended acceleration incidents AI-Based User Experience: LLM-powered Smart AI Assistant enables intuitive, voice-based vehicle control

How Will Hyundai Motor Redefine the Customer Experience in China?

Hyundai Motor is redefining the customer journey in China with a more seamless, transparent and customer-centric approach across sales and ownership.

The company is enhancing the overall ownership experience through upgraded service programs, dedicated IONIQ specialists and immersive brand environments, designed to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle -- from purchase to maintenance.

At the same time, Hyundai Motor is introducing new retail formats, including dedicated brand spaces within dealerships and standalone hubs in key cities, to deliver a more consistent and differentiated brand experience.

A transparent 'One Price' policy will be implemented across all sales channels, simplifying the purchasing process and improving customer trust, while an expanded charging and battery service network will further enhance everyday convenience.

How Will Hyundai Strengthen Its Competitiveness through Local Innovation and Partnerships?

Hyundai Motor's commitment to China is supported by a clear long-term strategy focused on delivering locally tailored products and technologies. A core pillar of that strategy is a commitment to 'Open Innovation,' working closely with leading Chinese technology partners to accelerate development and enhance competitiveness.

The company is expanding collaborations across critical areas, including battery technology with CATL and ADAS technologies with Momenta, ensuring that its vehicles reflect the latest innovations tailored to local market expectations.

This approach enables Hyundai Motor to integrate global expertise with China's fast-moving technology ecosystem, creating products that are both locally relevant and globally competitive.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

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[1] Specifications, features and technologies described are based on a model developed for the Chinese market and may change upon market launch. Availability and applicability in other markets will be evaluated at a later stage.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Sunnah Baek, Global PR, [email protected]