Hyundai Motor Debuts "Next Starts Now" Global Campaign Film for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Post this

The film will air globally across approximately 180 countries via television, digital and social platforms, reaching football fans worldwide throughout the sport's most prestigious tournament. This campaign extends Hyundai Motor's 27-year official FIFA partnership into new territory by combining human innovation with cutting-edge robotics technology.

"'Next Starts Now' captures the essence of who we are as a brand. The future isn't something we wait for, it's something we create today. These young players, Son Heung-min and our advancing robotics technology all embody that belief. We're thrilled to share this vision with football fans across the globe during the FIFA World Cup 2026™." – Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company

What Message Does the "Next Starts Now" Campaign Deliver?

The campaign presents a powerful narrative: the future doesn't arrive tomorrow, it starts now. By drawing parallels between Hyundai Motor's innovation, the next generation of football talent, and advancements in robotics, the film showcases how young athletes and emerging technologies are shaping the future on a global stage.

Who Are the Rising Young Football Talents Featured in the Campaign Film?

The film spotlights five next-generation football talents already making their professional mark and redefining what's possible in sport. Each athlete reflects Hyundai Motor's commitment to pushing boundaries and unlocking new potential:

Da'vian Kimbrough (Mexico), 16 : Forward, Sacramento Republic FC; the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history

: Forward, Sacramento Republic FC; the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history Bruno Cabral (Argentina), 15 : Center Forward, River Plate; top scorer in the CONMEBOL Liga Evolución Sub15 Masculina (2025)

: Center Forward, River Plate; top scorer in the CONMEBOL Liga Evolución Sub15 Masculina (2025) Stella Spitzer (USA), 16 : Forward, Carolina Ascent FC; youngest professional signee in USL Super League history

: Forward, Carolina Ascent FC; youngest professional signee in USL Super League history Kauan Basile (Brazil), 14 : Forward, Santos FC; set the all-time single-edition scoring record in the Campeonato Paulista Sub-11 (2023)

: Forward, Santos FC; set the all-time single-edition scoring record in the Campeonato Paulista Sub-11 (2023) Khalil Mitchell (England), 14: Midfielder, Chelsea FC Academy; named MVP at the East Mallorca Cup (2023)

How Do Son Heung-min and Atlas Represent Hyundai Motor's Vision?

The film features Son Heung-min, Hyundai Motor's global brand ambassador and South Korean football icon, inspiring the next generation of players. As an accomplished professional and role model, he observes and encourages young talents on the pitch.

Joining him on the field is Atlas, Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, representing Hyundai Motor's advancements in robotics. Appearing with the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ match ball, Atlas symbolizes a window into the future of young players, brought to life through innovation. This convergence of human talent and cutting-edge technology reinforces Hyundai Motor's role as a catalyst for progress across mobility and robotics.

"The World Cup is always an exciting moment, as it showcases the next generation of players on the biggest stage. I strongly resonate with Hyundai Motor's 'Next Starts Now' campaign, which shines a light on future talents while delivering a message of innovation, and I'm proud to be part of inspiring young players to dream big, just as I once did." – Son Heung-min, Republic of Korea national team captain and Hyundai Motor Company global ambassador

What Initiatives Extend the "Next Starts Now" Campaign?

Building on the campaign, Hyundai Motor is rolling out a series of initiatives that connect football, culture and innovation while expanding fan engagement.

The company hosted youth soccer camps across the United States from April to May in cities including Atlanta, Miami, New Jersey and Los Angeles, featuring football legends Mia Hamm and Tim Howard. The events combined coaching sessions with experiential programs, including ride-and-drive opportunities and chances to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor will introduce immersive fan experiences at major tournament locations, including FIFA Fan Festival sites in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, Guadalajara and Monterrey, as well as the NYNJ World Cup 26 Fan Zone in Queens, New York. These activations will integrate technology and storytelling to bring the "Next Starts Now" platform to life.

Additional initiatives include the "School of Football" content series featuring Atlas and Son Heung-min, the FIFA Museum's "Legacies of Champions" exhibition at Rockefeller Center, and the "Be There With Hyundai" National Team Bus campaign, which showcases children's artwork from around the world.

To learn more about Hyundai Motor's World Cup campaign, "Next Starts Now," visit Hyundai's Brand Journal "Next Starts Now" article.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation beyond mobility through advanced robotics and physical AI. The company invests in new technologies to bring about revolutionary solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai Motor will continue its commitment to carbon reduction as a full lineup provider with industry-leading ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

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Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Daehyn Shin, Global PR, [email protected]