Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jaehoon Chang appointed as Hydrogen Council Co-Chair, building on Hyundai Motor Group's legacy as key Council member

President and CEO Chang to actively engage in activities to promote the global hydrogen economy and propose solutions for future energy transition

BRUSSELS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Hydrogen Council has announced Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jaehoon Chang as its new Co-Chair, joining Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde.

Together, the two Co-Chairs will work closely with Hydrogen Council member CEOs as the organization enters its next chapter, focused on unlocking the potential demand for a global hydrogen economy and creating a framework for international trade and accelerated investment.

Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jaehoon Chang Announced as New Co-Chair of Hydrogen Council

President and CEO Chang takes over from Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., who served as Co-Chair for the past two and a half years. His appointment follows Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who led the Council from January 2019 to July 2020.

Hyundai and its Commitment to Hydrogen

Hyundai Motor has been dedicated to the development of hydrogen technologies since establishing a Fuel Cell research and development division in 1998.

Through continuous investment and research, Hyundai Motor has strengthened its leadership in the hydrogen sector, including:

The independent development of a fuel cell stack in 2004

The world's first mass production of a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the Tucson ix35 FCEV, in 2013

Mass production of the NEXO, the first dedicated FCEV, in 2018; and the world's first mass production of XCIENT Fuel Cell, heavy duty hydrogen-powered truck, in 2020.

At CES 2024, Hyundai Motor revealed its plans to expand HTWO, the brand for its hydrogen fuel cell system. Originally introduced in 2020, HTWO encompasses the entire hydrogen value chain business for the Hyundai Motor Group, covering production, storage, transportation, and utilization.

In May, Hyundai Motor shared its hydrogen vision and introduced its U.S. clean logistics business at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2024, consistently reinforcing its leading position in advancing the hydrogen ecosystem through diverse business projects globally. Also, XCIENT Fuel Cell electric heavy-duty trucks recently surpassed a cumulative driving distance of 10 million km in Swiss fleet operations — a testament to the world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology's long-term reliability.

As President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, Jaehoon Chang has been actively engaged in activities to promote the creation of a hydrogen economy and to propose practical solutions for future energy transition. In his new role as Co-Chair, he will discuss global hydrogen energy demand and closely cooperate with CEOs of the Hydrogen Council's member organizations to accelerate global trade and investment.

"The Hydrogen Council is a crucial initiative in our global energy transition effort," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "I am delighted to be appointed as Co-Chair and I look forward to working with fellow hydrogen leaders to drive innovation and advance deployment."

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Hyongjun Kim, Global PR / Hyundai Motor Company, [email protected]