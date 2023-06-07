Hyundai Motor Opens Heritage Exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' and Introduces RETRACE, the Heritage Publication Series

Exhibition commemorating the Pony, Korea's first independently developed car, to be held at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul from June 9

Heritage project also heralds the publication of RETRACE , a book and magazine series celebrating the brand's heritage

, a book and magazine series celebrating the brand's heritage Opening celebration took place on June 7 with VIPs and members of Hyundai who enabled the creation of Pony

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its first heritage exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul. The exhibition is presented as part of the newly launched Hyundai Heritage project that reflects on the past and future of the brand, and will open to the general public from June 9. The project also heralds the publication of RETRACE, a collection book and magazine series that celebrates the brand's heritage.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at 'PONY, the timeless' exhibition opening

The opening celebration took place on June 7 with VIP guests from various industries, including art, fashion, and architecture. The event included presentations about Hyundai's Heritage project, the exhibition, and the RETRACE Series, and also featured a performance from the band Jannabi.

Joining the event were Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and many former members of Hyundai who enabled the creation of Pony.

The exhibition follows the inaugural Hyundai Reunion event in Lake Como, Italy in May, where the restored Pony Coupe Concept was unveiled nearly 50 years after its debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

'PONY, the timeless' emphasizes Hyundai's human-centered philosophy that was established by the company's Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung. The exhibition is an opportunity to see how Hyundai Motor got started and grew over the years alongside the development of the country. Visitors are guided through Pony's timeline from multiple angles in terms of historical background, archiving, design and philosophy.

Hyundai Motor has been actively communicating its brand heritage in various formats, including the Pony documentary film 'The Next Chapter' released earlier this month. The company also newly released the film 'A Pony Tale' about a young man in the Netherlands who still drives the Pony for his daily commutes.

'PONY, the timeless' exhibition will be open to public until August 6 at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, and tickets can be reserved here.

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

For further information: Hee Chon, [email protected]