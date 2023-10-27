Hyundai Motor Group Revamps Design Organization to Enhance Design Capabilities

Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group's President, will be appointed Chief Design Officer (CDO), heading the Global Design Division. He also retains his current role as Chief Creative Officer (CCO), leading all design creatives aspects for the Hyundai Motor Group brands including future mobility, AAM and Robotics.

"In my 32-year career as a car designer, my achievements were often enabled by my organization's teamwork. I believe it is my role to create an environment in which designers can be creative and lead transformations," said Donckerwolke. "I am confident the new organization will enable the Group to continue to lead the way in determining the future of the global mobility industry."

The new Global Design Division will encompass the Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit, led by SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design and Kia Global Design Technical Unit, led by Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. The two leaders, already accredited with enhancing brand value through their design work, will direct their brands' design directions while ensuring each brand is differentiated.

Alongside the organizational changes, a new Genesis Design Center is founded under the Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit, allowing each mobility brand within the Group - Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis - to benefit from its own design ethos, and build a strong design identity.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:

http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Media Center.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

For further information: Media contact - David Park, [email protected]