Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Meets HRH the Crown Prince, Reviews New Plant Construction and Group Growth Strategy

Executive Chair Chung discusses multifaceted cooperation with HRH the Crown Prince

Explains collaboration initiatives and plans as strategic partner in realizing Saudi Arabia's future vision for mobility and other areas

Exchanges views on Saudi Vision 2030 and expresses expectation for expanded cooperation in future energy sectors

Executive Chair Chung Reviews Hyundai Motor's local plant construction site and Hyundai Motor Group's mid- to long-term strategy

Hyundai Motor Group expands cooperation with major Saudi institutions in mobility, smart cities, and other sectors

SEOUL, South Korea and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung visited Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's largest economy and a nation undergoing major industrial transformation. Chung met with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to review the Group's local growth strategy and explore future business opportunities.

Executive Chair Euisun Chung and José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, are briefed by HMMME Head Wonkyn Park on the progress of the new plant in Saudi Arabia Exterior view of HMMME View PDF

During his visit, Executive Chair Chung held discussions with HRH the Crown Prince covering a wide range of topics including the automotive industry and smart cities. This marked the first one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, though they had previously met twice, including during the Crown Prince's 2022 visit to Korea.

"Hyundai Motor Group deeply understands the meaning and importance of Saudi Vision 2030," said Executive Chair Chung." Based on our competitive business capabilities, we are participating in Saudi Arabia's giga projects and look forward to expanding collaboration in future energy sectors including renewable energy, hydrogen, Small Modular Reactor (SMR), and nuclear energy."

Strategic Partnership for Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia is pursuing "Vision 2030," a national development project aimed at diversifying its economy from energy-focused industries toward manufacturing and hydrogen energy. The kingdom is hosting international events including the World Expo and FIFA World Cup, positioning itself as one of the world's most prominent emerging economies.

As the Middle East's largest automotive market, Saudi Arabia is actively attracting global automakers, including Hyundai Motor Company, with the long-term goal of becoming an automotive hub serving not only the Middle East but also North Africa.

Executive Chair Chung expressed gratitude for the Saudi government's continued interest and support, outlining Hyundai Motor Group's ongoing collaborative projects and future plans as a partner in realizing Saudi Arabia's vision for mobility and other sectors.

