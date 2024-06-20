Hyundai Motor Group Powers Up Robotic Services at Smart Office Building in Seoul
Jun 20, 2024, 09:00 ET
- Hyundai Motor Group introduces DAL-e Delivery robot and Parking Robot at Factorial Seongsu, a robot-friendly office building in Seoul
- Hyundai Motor and Kia's DAL-e Delivery robot navigates autonomously across the building, providing quick and efficient delivery services to building occupants
- DAL-e Delivery is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) Face Identification technology developed by Robotics LAB, with an accuracy of 99.9%
- Hyundai WIA's Parking Robot can autonomously park vehicles, maneuver in tight spaces, and increase parking space utilization
- Hyundai WIA has also developed a 'Smart Parking Control System' that can manage up to 50 parking robots simultaneously
- Starting in Q3, the Parking Robot will work alongside Hyundai Motor and Kia's Automatic Charging Robot (ACR) to provide EV charging services
- The Group aims to create a Robot Total Solution by expanding its robot services to various buildings, starting with Factorial Seongsu
SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today the deployment of Hyundai Motor and Kia's 'DAL-e Delivery' robot and Hyundai WIA's 'Parking Robot' at Factorial Seongsu, providing innovative services at the robot-friendly office building in Seoul. The Group also released a video of its deployed robots, which can be seen here.
At IGIS Asset Management's Factorial Seongsu, occupants can enjoy beverage delivery from the DAL-e Delivery robot and parking services from the Parking Robot, both utilizing the Group's latest technologies.
