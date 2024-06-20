Hyundai Motor Group Powers Up Robotic Services at Smart Office Building in Seoul

Hyundai Motor Group introduces DAL-e Delivery robot and Parking Robot at Factorial Seongsu, a robot-friendly office building in Seoul

Hyundai Motor and Kia's DAL-e Delivery robot navigates autonomously across the building, providing quick and efficient delivery services to building occupants

DAL-e Delivery is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) Face Identification technology developed by Robotics LAB, with an accuracy of 99.9%

Hyundai WIA's Parking Robot can autonomously park vehicles, maneuver in tight spaces, and increase parking space utilization

Hyundai WIA has also developed a 'Smart Parking Control System' that can manage up to 50 parking robots simultaneously

Starting in Q3, the Parking Robot will work alongside Hyundai Motor and Kia's Automatic Charging Robot (ACR) to provide EV charging services

The Group aims to create a Robot Total Solution by expanding its robot services to various buildings, starting with Factorial Seongsu

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today the deployment of Hyundai Motor and Kia's 'DAL-e Delivery' robot and Hyundai WIA's 'Parking Robot' at Factorial Seongsu, providing innovative services at the robot-friendly office building in Seoul. The Group also released a video of its deployed robots, which can be seen here.

At IGIS Asset Management's Factorial Seongsu, occupants can enjoy beverage delivery from the DAL-e Delivery robot and parking services from the Parking Robot, both utilizing the Group's latest technologies.