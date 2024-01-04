Hyundai Motor and Kia sign an agreement with Gore to co-develop polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) for hydrogen fuel cell systems

Collaboration to encompass test protocol and key aspects of PEM development

Partnership aims to develop advanced fuel cell system for commercial vehicles, increasing durability and performance

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor), Kia Corporation (Kia) and W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) have signed an agreement at the Mabuk Eco-Friendly R&D Center, Korea, to collaborate on the development of advanced polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) for hydrogen fuel cell systems.

The joint effort between the parties will encompass key aspects of PEM development. The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to develop an advanced PEM for next-generation fuel cell electric commercial vehicles.

Hyundai Motor and Kia to Develop Polymer Electrolyte Membrane with Gore for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems

A hydrogen fuel cell utilizes PEM to conduct protons between two electrodes. The PEM blocks the direct combination of incoming hydrogen and oxygen gases, facilitating the selective conduction of protons and, in turn, generating an electrical current to power a vehicle. The PEM technology plays a crucial role in determining the performance and durability of the fuel cell system.

For over 15 years, Hyundai Motor, Kia and Gore have been collaborating in the field of fuel cells. Building on this more-than-decade-long relationship, the partnership will now focus on jointly developing an optimal fuel cell system for commercial vehicles, with a specific emphasis on enhancing performance and durability.

"We are entering the next chapter of our partnership with Gore," said Chang Hwan Kim, Head of Battery Development and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Development at Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. "By leveraging the 15 years of collaboration, we will acquire advanced fuel cell technology and lead the fuel cell electric vehicle market, accelerating the movement towards a sustainable future."

Gore, an advanced materials company based in Delaware, USA, brings expertise in PEM, Catalyst coated Membrane and MEA (Membrane Electrode Assembly) technology to the partnership. Combining Gore's pioneering PEM technology with Hyundai Motor and Kia's advanced fuel cell expertise, Hyundai Motor and Kia aims to incorporate advanced PEM technology into next-generation fuel cell systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and non-automotive sectors.

"We look forward to advancing our long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor and Kia," said Michelle Augustine, Gore Clean Energy Business Group Leader. "Leveraging our advanced PEM technology solutions, we will work together with Hyundai Motor and Kia to enable them to deliver fuel cell vehicles that provide a performance and cost advantage to consumers."

This collaboration builds upon Hyundai Motor Group's 25 years of focus on hydrogen technology, which led to the establishment of the HTWO hydrogen business brand in 2020. The Group is actively expanding its fuel cell business globally, covering various sectors, including passenger and commercial vehicles, marine vessels, aerospace applications, power generation and more.

