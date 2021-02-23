Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle

- IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event

- Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform

…Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company's first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future

…Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology.

…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island

- Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors in many touchpoints

- Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging

- Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. As the first model in Hyundai's new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

