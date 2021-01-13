HCCA ranked one of the winners of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2021 in recognition of its best workplace practices, according to the list unveiled by The Globe and Mail on Dec. 4. Headquartered in Toronto, the company provides lease and purchase financing services for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands throughout Canada.

HCCA, whose competitive edge against the banks and other financial institutions is quality of service, was recognized for its extensive employee benefits and support programs. Generous LifeCare allowance, education reimbursement and maternity and parental leave were cited as the best examples to ensure employees feel comfortable during the challenging times.

"We are so proud to be named one of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers for two years in a row," said David Daywalt, Chief Administrative Officer of HCCA. "During these challenging times, HCCA has been committed to providing employees with top-notch benefits that protect their health, provide financial security, and help them to develop their careers at the same time."

It is not the first time that HCCA has been selected as Greater Toronto's Top Employers. The company was named one of top employers in the Greater Toronto area a year earlier for its inclusive corporate culture, whereby employees may "drive and thrive together."

The honor HCCA has gained is a result of the company's constant efforts to create an ideal environment for employees to thrive in with a full-time Manager, Corporate Culture supported by Corporate Culture Committee. They act as a sounding board for management, help organizing activities like annual holiday parties, happy hours, picnics and charitable events. Employee clubs, also supported by the company, are hugely popular.

Communications channels including regular town hall meetings keep HCCA employees updated on their performance as well as the parent Hyundai Motor Group's. Through the annual Global Site Visit program, some of HCCA employees are given a chance to spend a week at corporate headquarters in Seoul, Korea.

"We want people to feel like they work for this huge multinational but at the same time are part of this small, intimate family at HCCA and get the benefits of both worlds," said Daywalt.

A healthy work-life balance is also emphasized. Employees receive an annual $2,000 LifeCare allowance they can allocate between a health spending account and a wellness account. They can use it in almost any way that promotes their health and well-being, including building a home gym, buying a gym membership or even paying for a ski vacation to recharge their batteries. Expense claims can be submitted on a mobile app and reimbursement is made in a week.

For education and retirement-related financial benefits for employees, the company offers tuition reimbursement, Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) matching programs and performance bonuses.

Amidst the COVID-19, HCCA has prioritized employee engagement. From the initial stage of the pandemic, HCCA was quick to make a flexible working arrangement and send the entire staff members home for safety.

During the lockdown period, the company encouraged employees to share their photos and cheerful messages that were later made into a video clip titled "Let's Stay Connected." Watching the clip, employees could feel connected with each other. HCCA's "Care Package," consisting of a reusable face mask, a touch-free door opener and a tote bag made from recycled cotton, was also delivered to the doorsteps of all employees.

HCCA has turned to virtual alternatives for meetings and events. Virtual Town Halls took place, while the previously routine employee club activities, physical and mental wellness week, charitable activities, as well as Employee Appreciation Week.

About Hyundai Capital Canada (HCCA)



Hyundai Capita Canada (HCCA) is a financial services subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group. Headquartered in Toronto, HCCA provides financial services for leasing and purchasing Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, catering to more than 400 dealerships and customers throughout Canada. HCCA is committed to driving growth of the three brands.

SOURCE Hyundai Capital

For further information: Junseok Yeo,+82-2-2167-6633, [email protected]