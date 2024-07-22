Hypontech Listed Among Global Top 9 Single-Phase Inverter Suppliers by Wood Mackenzie

SUZHOU, China, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hypontech, a leading technical innovation company has been ranked among the top 9 global single-phase inverters suppliers in 2023 according to data released by the prominent international energy research organization Wood Mackenzie.

Since its inception, the hypon HPS series single-phase inverter has become one of Hypontech's flagship models. The HPS series has garnered multiple awards since its launch and is highly regarded by the market for its outstanding performance. In order to enhance heat dissipation performance, the inverter adopts one-piece die-casting technology and an integrated PCBA module. This year, Hypontech has introduced the latest HPS 3-6K PRO single-phase inverter, featuring significant upgrades such as an increase in the maximum input current to 16A, AFCI function, 24h online monitoring, and more. These enhancements have further improved the product's safety, reliability, and user experience.

"We are deeply honored to achieve such excellent results in the global market," said Leng Zhou, CEO of Hypontech. "Since our establishment, Hypontech has been maintaining a high growth rate and expanded our market share. We're committed to providing smart, reliable and efficient inverters and energy solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers around the world. Along with our commitment to technological innovation and product optimisation, we place great emphasis on continuous investment in R&D and close collaboration with our customers. This allows us to provide comprehensive pre-sales, sales and after-sales services to ensure the best possible customer experience."

The Hypontech brand has long been favored by customers. Whether it's the global ranking published by Wood Mackenzie, the EUPD "Top PV Brand" award for four consecutive years, or the recognition of Hypontech's energy storage systems in HTW Berlin's Energy Storage Inspection 2024, these accolades underscore the rapid growth and customer confidence in Hypontech's products.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.hypon.com/index.html

About Hypontech

Hypontech is a leading technical innovation company, specializing in distributed PV inverters and smart energy management solutions. As a comprehensive solution provider, we are committed to the R&D concept of 'quality in our DNA,' continuously breaking through industry technical barriers and securing over 100 patents and copyrights. Our diverse product portfolio ranges from 350W to 80KW, certified through rigorous testing, ensuring comprehensive coverage in residential and commercial grid inverters, energy storage systems, microinverters, and smart energy management solutions.

