MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ciara Technologies, a division of the Hypertec Group and a Canadian global leader in sustainable AI infrastructure and advanced data-center technology, announced today that it has been officially designated as the first Canadian NVIDIA OEM Partner manufacturing systems in Canada.

This milestone places Canada among a select group of nations with domestic manufacturing and integration capabilities for NVIDIA Certified Systems, significantly advancing the country's Sovereign AI Strategy and strengthening North American technological resilience.

A Turning Point for Canada's AI Ecosystem

"AI infrastructure is now strategic infrastructure," said Simon Ahdoot, CEO of Hypertec Group. "This breakthrough marks a turning point for Canada. We are building the infrastructure that will define its future. As NVIDIA's first Canadian OEM partner, we are strengthening Canada's ability to innovate, scale, and compete globally with secure, high-performance systems built at home."

The initiative is expected to unlock billions of dollars in new economic activity, expand Canadian industrial capacity, and drive the creation of high-skilled jobs across engineering, research, advanced manufacturing, and AI infrastructure.

Through Ciara, Hypertec will manufacture Canadian-built, NVIDIA-Certified AI servers, giving enterprises, researchers, and public institutions a secure, domestic infrastructure option . The initiative directly supports Canada's goals around data sovereignty, trusted AI, secure supply chains, and national compute capacity.

An Integrated Platform for AI Infrastructure at Scale

This milestone reinforces Hypertec's position as one of the most integrated AI infrastructure platforms globally. Together with partners, Hypertec delivers end-to-end capabilities, from hardware manufacturing to large-scale AI factory construction and deployment:

Ciara Technologies: Designs and manufactures NVIDIA-powered AI and high-performance computing systems in Canada

HPC & AI Division: Designs, integrates, and deploys large-scale AI and HPC clusters optimized for performance and scalability

Hypertec Construction: Builds modular, energy-efficient AI data centers with accelerated timelines

Hypertec Services & Partnerships (HSP): Provides deployment, lifecycle management, and managed services

Hypertec Health & Custom Manufacturing (HCM): Delivers specialized manufacturing and integration capabilities

A Strategic Pillar of Quebec and Canada's Sovereign AI Ambitions



This milestone extends beyond manufacturing. By enabling domestic production of NVIDIA-certified systems, Hypertec is strengthening the broader ecosystem required to design, deploy, and scale AI infrastructure in Canada. This integrated capability directly enhances the competitiveness of AI Factory providers such as the 5C Group, enabling faster deployment of AI factories, improved supply chain resilience, and more cost-effective delivery of sovereign AI solutions for customers in Canada and globally.



"Today's announcement is a major step forward for Canada's AI economy," said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Government of Canada. "With Ciara becoming the first Canadian NVIDIA OEM Partner manufacturing systems in Canada, we're strengthening our domestic supply chain and creating more opportunities for Canadian workers and innovators. This investment will help Canada build, deploy, and scale world-class AI infrastructure here at home."

"The choice Hypertec and NVIDIA are making today is clear: Montréal is the city to invest in to stand out in artificial intelligence," added Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal. "We have an AI ecosystem that is recognized around the world, and the Ensemble Montréal administration is ready to leverage it to its full potential to improve the lives of Montrealers."

"Today's announcement significantly strengthens 5C's ability to deliver world-class AI factories from Canada. With direct access to NVIDIA-certified systems manufactured domestically by Hypertec, we can accelerate deployment timelines, improve supply chain resilience, and offer more competitive, sovereign AI infrastructure to customers in Canada and globally. This positions 5C and Canada as a serious contender in the next generation of AI factory development." David Bitton, 5C Group Vice-President, AI and Product Strategy.



Strengthening North American AI Leadership



NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) OEM Program partner status grants Ciara and the Hypertec Group access to NVIDIA's advanced engineering resources, reference architectures, integration frameworks, and future technology roadmaps, aligning Canadian-manufactured systems with global expectations for performance, sustainability, and security.

"Canada is home to one of the world's most advanced AI ecosystems," said Eric Dahan, NVIDIA Country Director for Canada. "As NVIDIA's first Canadian OEM manufacturing partner, Hypertec is enabling local production of NVIDIA-accelerated systems to power innovation across industries from healthcare, financial services and agriculture to advanced manufacturing, energy and technology."



From Research Leadership to Industrial Scale



For more than a decade, Canada has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence research. This announcement bridges a critical gap, transforming research excellence into domestic industrial capacity and large-scale deployment.



This dual approach, which combines research leadership with industrial execution, positions Canada to capture more of the AI value chain, accelerate adoption across the economy, and compete globally in the next generation of AI infrastructure.



About Hypertec Group:



Founded in 1984, Hypertec's mission is to bring expertise, innovation, and strong partnerships to transform challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth through technology solutions. Trusted by industry leaders across AI, financial services, healthcare, public sectors and others, we serve clients in over 80 countries and empower them to push boundaries and lead their industries through transformative technology. For more information, please visit www.hypertec.com.



About 5C:

5C Group is one of North America's largest AI digital infrastructure providers. The company delivers purpose-built infrastructure for AI with a network of state-of-the-art data centers. With over 1.5 gigawatts of roadmap capacity and the ability to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs, 5C Group delivers secure, reliable, and sustainable data center and AI infrastructure solutions at scale for the largest AI users with the most demanding workloads. For more information, please visit www.5c.ai.

SOURCE Hypertec Group

Media inquiries: Sarah Andrews, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Public Affairs and Government Relations, Hypertec Group, [email protected], 514-226-0514