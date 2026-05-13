Rexel achieves near perfect invoice ingestion accuracy within days of deployment, signaling a turning point for autonomous enterprise operations

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of AI-driven content intelligence with the Content Innovation Cloud™, today announced the successful adoption of its agentic document processing capabilities by Rexel Canada. Within 48 hours of this deployment, done in partnership with Onit, Rexel achieved invoice indexing accuracy approaching 100%, eliminating the need for manual validation on invoices, significantly reducing processing time. This demonstrates how intelligent content services can deliver measurable business impact as part of a broader enterprise AI and digital transformation strategy.

A Hyland customer for more than a decade, Rexel deployed Hyland's agentic document processing for its non-trade accounts payable invoice ingestion as part of the strategic plan Axelerate 2028. Built on Hyland's proven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) foundation as part of the Content Innovation Cloud, the solution leverages generative AI and agentic automation to radically transform how unstructured financial documents are accessed, interpreted, and acted on.

"As a long-standing Hyland customer, we've seen how their platform continues to evolve alongside our business," said Frederic Petit, CIO and vice president of supply chain at Rexel Canada. "Hyland's agentic document processing aligns directly with our AI‑forward digital strategy, helping us streamline business processes and unlock new levels of intelligence and efficiency across our operations."

"This deployment with Rexel Canada sets a clear foundation for how organizations can operationalize AI today while building a strong foundation for enterprise‑wide agentic automation," said Steve Baird, chief revenue officer at Hyland. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Onit and the Rexel team, and demonstrate how intelligent content, combined with generative AI and agentic automation, can deliver immediate value while supporting long‑term AI readiness and scalability across the enterprise."

From Document Understanding to Business‑Level Action

Hyland's agentic document processing extends beyond traditional capture and extraction by applying generative AI to enable end‑to‑end, business‑level outcomes. Using plain‑language configuration and automated reasoning, the solution adapts to real‑world document variability, including handwritten invoices, complex tax structures, and poor‑quality scans, without the need for scripting or extensive customization.

For Rexel Canada, this has delivered:

Near‑elimination of manual validation for most documents

Automated handling of previously difficult formats

Significant reductions in validation time and manual data entry

Improved downstream workflow efficiency and financial control

By embedding intelligence directly into the workflow, Hyland's solution allows teams to focus on exceptions and higher‑value analysis rather than routine document handling.

Supporting a Broader AI‑Forward Strategy

The Rexel Canada deployment reflects a growing shift among enterprises toward agentic architectures, where AI systems operate as governed participants in business processes rather than disconnected point solutions. Through the Content Innovation Cloud, Hyland enables organizations to connect unstructured content wherever it lives, enrich it with business context, and orchestrate intelligent automation across finance, operations, and shared services; without disrupting existing enterprise platforms.

To learn more about Hyland's platform and solutions, visit www.hyland.com.

About Rexel Canada

Rexel Canada is a leading provider of electrical distribution and services, operating under well-known banners such as Westburne, Nedco, Rexel Atlantic, Jacmar Automation, Lineman Testing Laboratories, Apex Automation and Rexel Utility. With nearly 200 locations from coast to coast to coast and a dedicated team of over 2,000 members, Rexel Canada is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its customers across the country.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland