Hydron Energy Launches Breakthrough Landfill Biogas Upgrading Project

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydron Energy today announced the launch of its breakthrough renewable natural gas (RNG) platform project at the Bailey Landfill in Chilliwack, British Columbia, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of cost-effective RNG production.

The project will validate Hydron Energy's proprietary biogas upgrading system for landfill gas operation. The platform is powered by Hydron Energy's novel metal organic framework (MOF) that is designed to simultaneously remove nitrogen (N₂) and carbon dioxide (CO₂) at ambient pressure--a capability that simplifies operations and significantly reduces both capital and operating costs compared to incumbent technologies.

Biogas streams, particularly from landfill sources, often contain elevated nitrogen concentrations that complicate upgrading and limit project viability. Conventional upgrading approaches typically require higher operating pressure and multiple process stages to separate N₂ and CO₂ from biogas, leading to higher costs, increased energy consumption, and operational complexity. Hydron Energy's INTRUPTor system addresses these challenges with an integrated platform capable of delivering pipeline-quality RNG in a single stage near ambient pressures. By eliminating the need for multi-stage processing, the platform also offers faster deployment timelines and simplified operations.

"This project represents a pivotal step toward transforming the economics of RNG production from landfill sites," said Soheil Khiavi, CEO at Hydron Energy. "By combining N₂ and CO₂ removal into one streamlined process, we are enabling producers to achieve market-acceptable RNG quality at a materially lower cost. This opens the door for all sizes of landfill projects to become financially viable."

Hydron Energy is collaborating with FortisBC and the City of Chilliwack on this project, and is receiving advisory services and up to $2.3 million in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) Clean Technology initiative, with additional support from the NGIF Accelerator and NorthX Climate Tech.

"As demand for low-carbon fuels continues to grow, scalable and cost-efficient upgrading solutions are essential," added Craig Bond, Director of Business Development at Hydron Energy. "This project underscores Hydron Energy's commitment to delivering innovative technologies that accelerate the transition to cleaner energy while creating tangible economic value for project developers globally."

"As the world moves towards sustainable energies, businesses that can deliver cleaner, more efficient technologies will lead. Clean technology is a major driver of economic opportunity, and Canadian innovators are developing solutions that cut emissions and open new markets. Investments in companies like Hydron Energy are how we build a modern economy – one that positions our industries to lead in the clean energy future."

-- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions. To learn more, visit https://hydron.ca/

For More Information

Hydron Energy

Craig Bond

Director, Business Development

604.630.7305 x501

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydron Energy Inc.