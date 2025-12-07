Hydron Energy Demonstrates Low-Cost Production of Xenon with Negative Carbon Footprint for Satellite Propulsion

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydron Energy, a leading innovator in clean fuel and gas separation technologies, today announced the successful demonstration of carbon-negative Xenon and Krypton production from air. The initiative focused on application of Hydron's next generation metal-organic framework (MOF) in the company's INTRUPTor™ gas separation platform for direct air carbon capture in conjunction with Xenon and Krypton production.

The technology development program concluded in fall 2025, achieving key performance milestones and validating Hydron's INTRUPTor™ technology for sustainable, low-cost Xenon and Krypton gas production. This accomplishment represents a major step forward in Hydron Energy's mission to produce carbon-negative Xenon and Krypton at a fraction of current global market costs.

Xenon and Krypton play a critical role in the space industry as fuel for satellite propulsion. Global supply has faced significant disruption since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Ukraine had been a leading producer of Xenon and Krypton. Hydron Energy's INTRUPTor™ platform operates under ambient conditions and dramatically simplifies plant design and fabrication. This innovative approach enables substantial cost reductions and delivers a carbon-negative footprint, in stark contrast to conventional cryogenic distillation methods, which are both energy and carbon intensive.

"Our breakthrough technology will disrupt the rare gas market, offering Xenon and Krypton at a fraction of today's cost," said Hydron Energy CEO Soheil Khiavi. "The market is set to double in size in the coming years due to the rapid growth of the commercial satellite industry, and Hydron Energy plans to deliver the fuel while sequestering a sizable amount of carbon--creating both economic and environmental value."

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions. To learn more, visit https://hydron.ca/

