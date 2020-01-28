Hydro-Québec will refund a total of $535 million to customers who were account holders in 2018 or 2019

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the adoption of Bill 34 in December 2019, a total amount of $535 million will be refunded to customers who were Hydro-Québec account holders in 2018 or 2019. This amount was accumulated in variance accounts required under the previous rate system between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019.

If you are still a Hydro-Québec customer, a credit will be applied to your bill in the coming weeks. The amount will be indicated on your bill.

An average refund amount of $60

The refund amount is calculated based on the quantity of electricity that each customer consumed in 2018 and 2019. The refund will correspond to 2,49% of each customer's consumption between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, for an average of approximately $60.

The following chart provides an overview of the refund amount based on the type of home. Naturally, the number of occupants, electricity use habits and features of the home, such as insulation and energy efficiency, may have a significant impact on the amount of the refund.

Apartment with 3 bedrooms 11,590 kWh/yr House 111 m2 20,494 kWh/yr House 158 m2 26,484 kWh/yr House 207 m2 32,054 kWh/yr House 390 m2 48,062 kWh/yr $40 $75 $100 $123 $191

What if you were an account holder in 2018 or 2019 but you are no longer a Hydro-Québec customer?

People who were account holders in 2018 or 2019, but who are no longer Hydro-Québec customers will receive their credit by cheque.

To receive their cheque, these people must get in touch to update their address in one of the following ways:

If they have a Hydro-Québec Customer Space and remember their access code, they can update their profile.



Anyone without a Customer Space or who doesn't remember their access code can fill out the Request for a credit form at the following address: www.hydroquebec.com/credit in which they can indicate the address where they wish to receive their cheque, where applicable.



Those who cannot send us their address online can call 514 385-7252 or 1 888 385-7252 to give it to a customer services representative. Note that the process will take longer on the phone, especially if the call volume is high.

Important security message

It is important to note that Hydro-Québec never communicates with its customers by text message. Customers are encouraged to be vigilant and not to click on any links in messages purported to come from the company. They are fraudulent.





