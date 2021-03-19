The two organisations have signed commercial agreements to transfer the patented hydrogen storage technology arising from USW research to Hydro-Québec, to enable its commercialisation as part of ongoing efforts to decarbonise industry and provide alternative, cleaner sources of energy. This technology allows for the hydrogen to be absorbed into the material at higher concentrations and densities thus increasing its capacity for hydrogen storage.

This technology, for which the results were published in 2019, has several key advantages over existing hydrogen storage options, namely:

Greater storage capacity

Less weight for the same storage capacity

Increased safety linked to a lower tank pressure

Lower manufacturing costs

Simplified infrastructure need

No need for liquefaction step, generating savings in large-scale transport

The applications for this novel energy storage technology are numerous and include transporting large quantities of hydrogen safely, or being able to have reservoirs of hydrogen-powered vehicles that can hold larger quantities of hydrogen in a smaller space, making hydrogen more viable for a variety of vehicle types while bringing the cost down significantly.

Hydro-Québec will work with the patents developed by USW over the next two years to bring them to the commercialization stage.

"Hydrogen is considered an important key to allow the decarbonization of several sectors of the economy which cannot easily be electrified. However, several challenges need to be overcome in order to bring it to mass market, with a major one being its storage. We are thus very excited to work with The University of South Wales to tackle one of these major challenges." -- Jean Matte , Senior Director of Hydro-Québec's research center (CRHQ).

"This agreement with Hydro-Québec to commercialise our research into hydrogen storage is a fantastic step forward and one which we hope will have a real impact on enabling greater use of green energy and tackling climate change." - Professor Paul Harrison , Pro Vice-Chancellor for Innovation and Engagement at the University of South Wales

"I wish the collaboration between USW and Hydro-Québec every success, and look forward to hearing more on its work in future. " - Lesley Griffiths , the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Welsh Government

