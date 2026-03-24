MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling C$600,000,000, Series 0092 maturing on September 1, 2033, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.60% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 98.364 plus interest deemed to have accrued from March 1, 2026. The yield is 3.855%. The notes will be issued and delivered as of the closing date scheduled for March 26, 2026.

The lead manager for this issue is Scotia Capital Inc., with National Bank Financial Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acting as other managers.

This is the second additional tranche of notes, Series 0092, issued initially on January 15, 2026 and the total aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under this Series now amounts to C$2,100,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For information: Paule Veilleux-Turcotte, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]