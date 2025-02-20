MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$750,000,000, Series 0091 maturing on September 1, 2032, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.55% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 99.843 plus interest deemed to have accrued from September 1, 2024. The yield is 3.574%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with Desjardins Securities Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is a new issue designated as Series 0091.

For information: Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-4772; Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]