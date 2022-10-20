MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$600,000,000, Series 0082 maturing on September 1, 2028, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 2.00% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 88.455 plus interest deemed to have accrued from September 1, 2022. The yield is 4.248%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is the third additional tranche of notes, Series 0082, issued initially on January 13, 2022 and the total aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$2,400,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-4772; Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]