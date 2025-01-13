HYDRO-QUÉBEC ISSUE OF DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 15, 2065 ON THE CANADIAN MARKET

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JU, maturing on February 15, 2065.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 91,495 plus interest deemed to have accrued from August 15, 2024. The yield is 4.457%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acting as other managers.

This is the third additional tranche of Debentures, Series JU, issued initially on September 19, 2024 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$2,000,000,000.

