HYDRO-QUÉBEC - ISSUE OF DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 15, 2065 ON THE CANADIAN MARKET

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JU, maturing on February 15, 2065.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 99.639 plus interest deemed to have accrued from August 15, 2024. The yield is 4.018%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. acting as co-lead managers, Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as other managers.

This is a new issue designated as Series JU.

