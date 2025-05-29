Hydro-Québec - Issue of Debentures Due February 15, 2065 on the Canadian Market

MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JU, maturing on February 15, 2065.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 91,783 plus interest deemed to have accrued from February 15, 2025. The yield is 4.442%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with Desjardins Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as other managers.

This is the seventh additional tranche of Debentures, Series JU, issued initially on September 19, 2024 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$4,000,000,000.

For information: Maxime Aucoin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-6325; Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]