MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JS, maturing on February 15, 2063.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 101.324 plus interest deemed to have accrued from August 15, 2022. The yield is 3.934%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with CIBC World Markets Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as other managers.

This is the fourth additional tranche of Debentures, Series JS, issued initially on May 13, 2022 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$2,500,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-4772; Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]