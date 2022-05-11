MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JS, maturing on February 15, 2063.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 4.00%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 99.238 plus interest deemed to have accrued from February 15, 2022. The yield is 4.038%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with Desjardins Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as other managers.

This is a new issue designated as Series JS.

