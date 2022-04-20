Hydro-Québec - Issue of Debentures Due February 15, 2060 on the Canadian Market

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of CA$500,000,000 of Debentures, Series JR, maturing on February 15, 2060.

The Debentures, with a coupon of 2.10%, payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 67.269 plus interest deemed to have accrued from February 15, 2022. The yield is 3.719%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. acting as co-lead managers, Casgrain & Company Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is the twelfth additional tranche of Debentures, Series JR, issued initially on November 9, 2020 and the total aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$6,500,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 289-4772; Caroline Des Rosiers, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]