MONTRÉAL , Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec has filed an application with the Superior Court challenging a recent decision by the Régie de l'énergie. The decision would prevent the carrying out of essential maintenance work, thereby jeopardizing the quality of electricity service over the coming years. It should be reiterated that this is nevertheless the number–one priority of Hydro–Québec's 2035 Action Plan. However, in its decision, the Régie de l'énergie states "that the directions and targets of the 2035 Action Plan […] are not enshrined in legislation and, consequently, that it is not directly bound by this plan."

This decision will have a direct impact on grid reliability and will be detrimental to efforts to decrease the number of outages. Investing in preventive maintenance is critical for Hydro-Québec to be able to offer the level of service residential customers, businesses, municipalities and industrial companies are entitled to receive.

Based on Hydro-Québec's datas, the Régie's refusal to allocate the sums needed to carry out preventive maintenance work today will cost Québec up to seven times more in the future. Emergency repairs are always more costly. Hydro-Québec estimates that in the long term, this decision will result in much higher costs than the amounts requested.

More precisely, the decision ruled on the rate application for 2026 to 2028 that Hydro-Québec filed in August 2025. The decision will result in an annual loss of $150 million in connection with Hydro-Québec's operating expenses, for a total of approximately $450 million.

The Régie de l'énergie based its decision solely on grid maintenance costs incurred by Hydro-Québec in the past. The Régie therefore disregarded Hydro-Québec's current and future needs, including major investments in maintenance the company plans to make. It should be noted that improving service quality is Hydro-Québec's number one priority in its Action Plan 2035.

Another appeal of a Régie de l'énergie decision made to the Québec Superior Court



Hydro-Québec has also filed an appeal before the Superior Court regarding another recent decision in which the Régie de l'énergie refused to consider costs related to vegetation control as investments, which would have enabled the company to spread them out over several years. This approach would have enabled the company to limit rate increases for business customers.

It should be noted that the first panel of commissioners agreed with Hydro-Québec, but that a second panel reversed the decision following appeal proceedings.

Hydro-Québec is facing Régie de l'énergie decisions that jeopardize its ability to carry out its Action Plan 2035 and make electricity costs unpredictable for business customers.

