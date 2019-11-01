Hydro One gets power back on for more than 195,000 customers and continues restoration efforts across Ontario

-Southern, central and eastern Ontario hardest hit-

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews have made significant progress in restoring power to more than 195,000 of customers affected by the wind storm that started yesterday evening in southern Ontario. High winds and outages continue to affect approximately 27,000 customers in central and eastern Ontario.

"We have been tracking the storm and using our outage predication tool in order to get into position to respond to any additional outages from the storm," said Lyla Garzouzi, Vice President of Distribution, Hydro One. "Our crews have continued restoration efforts throughout the province and we are moving additional crews into the hardest hit areas."

While crews continue to restore power and respond to any emergencies, Hydro One expects some customers in central and eastern Ontario will be without power overnight. To assist in restoration efforts, Hydro One is receiving support from neighbouring utilities.

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235, download the free Hydro One power outage app or visit HydroOne.com/stormcenter. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages at HydroOne.com/MyAccount. The Outage Map is updated every 10 minutes as real-time information comes in from crews.

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

