Hydreight Technologies Closes Strategic Investment in Insu Therapeutics

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Investment provides Hydreight early exposure to emerging peptide delivery technologies while reinforcing its role as a national healthcare infrastructure platform supporting the rapidly expanding global peptide therapeutics market.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTC: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a national digital healthcare infrastructure platform operating across the United States, today announced the closing of a $300,000 strategic investment in Insu Therapeutics Inc. ("Insu") through the acquisition of 800,000 units at a price of $0.375 per unit, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated March 4, 2026 (the "Subscription Agreement") between the Company and Insu (the "Transaction"). The investment represents a measured allocation of capital aligned with Hydreight's broader platform and ecosystem strategy.

Hydreight's investment reflects the Company's strategy of exploring innovations that may enhance the capabilities of its national pharmacy and telehealth infrastructure. Hydreight continues to expand its national pharmacy network and platform licensee ecosystem, and the Company believes innovations in therapeutic delivery could further support the growing range of treatments being offered through its infrastructure.

Hydreight operates a national healthcare infrastructure platform that connects physicians, pharmacies and patients through its compliant telehealth network operating across all 50 U.S. states. As new therapies emerge--including peptide-based treatments such as insulin, GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic®, metabolic therapies and hormone treatments such as testosterone--the Company believes innovations in delivery technologies, including Insu's novel buccal delivery platform, may improve patient convenience and adherence and could support the range of services offered through Hydreight's network.

Hydreight's national infrastructure -- including its physician network, pharmacy partnerships and compliant telehealth platform operating across all 50 states -- positions the Company to support a growing range of healthcare services as new therapies emerge. As peptide-based medicines expand across multiple therapeutic areas, Hydreight believes its role as an enabling healthcare infrastructure provider allows the Company to remain close to innovations in the category while continuing to scale its core digital health platform.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Insu ("Insu Share") and one common share purchase warrant of Insu ("Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one Insu Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The aggregate consideration for the Units was $300,000, which was paid by the Company in cash (50%, being $150,000) and in common shares of the Company (50%, being 37,037 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $4.05).

Strategic Rationale for Investment

Hydreight's investment in Insu reflects the Company's strategy of selectively partnering with emerging healthcare technologies that may enhance the capabilities of its national digital health and pharmacy network.

Unlike traditional biotechnology companies focused on discovering new drug molecules, Insu Therapeutics is developing a proprietary buccal delivery platform designed to enable certain , FDA approved peptide therapeutics to be absorbed through the oral mucosa rather than through injection or gastrointestinal oral delivery. Insu's development strategy focuses on reformulating already-approved peptide therapeutics and advancing them through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, which allows companies to leverage existing safety and efficacy data for approved drugs rather than undertaking the traditional full Phase 1–3 drug discovery and development programs. Hydreight believes this approach may offer a more efficient development pathway compared to traditional drug discovery programs.

Insu Therapeutics has completed its animal study program for insulin and is now advancing a similar program for semaglutide (Ozempic) -- two milestones that set the stage for a scalable manufacturing partnership with a world-class CDMO. This collaboration will cover the full development spectrum, from early formulation through clinical trial supply to large-scale commercial manufacturing, all within a GMP-certified facility. The partnership is designed to compress timelines and control costs by leveraging deep regulatory expertise and specialized infrastructure. Insu is targeting completion of the manufacturing program within 12 months, with an FDA submission for clinical study approval planned for early 2027.

Hydreight believes Insu's platform unlocks a smarter path to peptide therapeutics -- one that prioritizes patient-friendly delivery and positions the company ahead of a growing shift away from injectable treatments.

The Company's investment of $300,000, consisting of $150,000 in cash and $150,000 in Hydreight common shares, represents a disciplined and limited capital allocation intended to provide Hydreight with early exposure to a potential next-generation peptide delivery platform while maintaining focus on its core digital healthcare infrastructure business.

Hydreight's pharmacy network and several of the Company's platform licensees have expressed growing interest in peptide delivery options beyond injections and traditional oral formulations as demand for peptide-based therapies continues to expand. If successful, Insu's technology could allow Hydreight to leverage its national pharmacy and telehealth infrastructure to support distribution of peptide therapeutics in the United States. Under the terms of its relationship with Insu, Hydreight has secured exclusive U.S. rights to distribute peptide therapeutics utilizing Insu's buccal delivery technology, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals.

Hydreight believes its integrated telehealth platform, physician network and national pharmacy infrastructure position the Company to support the growing adoption of peptide-based therapies while continuing to expand the services delivered through its national healthcare network.

Recent rapid growth in peptide-based therapeutics -- including GLP-1 medications used for diabetes and weight management -- has highlighted the importance of delivery innovation in this rapidly expanding category. Industry analysts estimate the global GLP-1 market could exceed US$40 billion annually by the early 2030s (Morgan Stanley Research, 2023; Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, 2024). While GLP-1 therapies have received significant attention, peptide medicines represent a much broader and growing class of therapeutics across multiple indications, and researchers continue exploring new delivery mechanisms that may improve patient convenience and adherence.

Management Commentary

Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight, commented:

"Hydreight's focus remains on building one of the largest compliant digital healthcare infrastructure platforms in the United States, connecting providers, pharmacies and patients through our national network. This investment allows us to explore a potentially important innovation in peptide delivery while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and focus on scaling our core platform. As peptide-based therapies continue to expand across healthcare, we believe Hydreight's national pharmacy and telehealth infrastructure positions the Company well as an infrastructure layer supporting peptide-based therapies across a rapidly expanding category within the broader peptide therapeutics ecosystem."

Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, Co-Founder of Insu Therapeutics, added:

"Our buccal delivery platform is designed to enable peptide medicines to be absorbed through the oral mucosa, bypassing the gastrointestinal tract. By leveraging the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway and focusing on already-approved peptide therapeutics, we aim to accelerate development timelines while exploring more convenient delivery options for patients."

Regulatory Disclosure (MI 61-101)

The Company relied on section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the subscription of the Units of Insu, being a "related party" (as such term is defined under MI 61-101) of the Company, as the common shares of the Company are not listed on a specified market under MI 61-101.

The Company relied on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the subscription of the Units as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, such issuances exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

U.S. Securities Law Notice

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any securities laws of any state of the United States, and accordingly, may not be offered oyr sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Exchange Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. operates a national digital healthcare platform that connects healthcare providers, pharmacies and patients through a fully integrated telehealth and compliance infrastructure. The Company's platform supports a growing network of licensed healthcare professionals and pharmacy partners delivering services and therapies across all 50 U.S. states.

Hydreight is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary platform hosts a network of over 3,000 nurses, 300+ physicians, and a pharmacy network serving all 50 states.

The platform includes a built-in suite of tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking and patient management, enabling licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel.

Hydreight maintains a national 503B pharmacy network and works closely with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network to deliver compliant healthcare solutions across the United States. Through its national network of providers and pharmacy partners, Hydreight's platform supports a growing range of healthcare services and therapies as new treatment innovations emerge across the healthcare ecosystem, including peptide-based medicines.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the Transaction, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, with respect to the Transaction and the issuance of the Units, including conditions of financial markets, economic conditions including any governmental regulations with respect thereto including tariffs, protective governmental regulations, consumer responses to such actions and other related effects, and the other risk factors described in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward- looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, or otherwise.

SOURCE Hydreight Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact: Shane Madden, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hydreight Technologies Inc., Email: [email protected], Phone: (480) 790 6886