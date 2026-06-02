Hydreight Announces Refiling of Interim Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a U.S.-focused digital health infrastructure platform, announces that it has refiled its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 on SEDAR+ to correct classification errors contained within the segment financial information and disaggregation of revenue disclosures included in Note 16 – Operating Segments, relating to pharmacy sales within the Mobile Medical Services and Virtual Healthcare – Direct to Consumer segments. The Company has also made certain other immaterial administrative edits.

The corrections relate to the classification of revenue between these revenue categories and do not impact total revenues, gross profit, net income, cash flows, balance sheet amounts, or any other previously reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Accordingly, there are no changes to the Company's reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

The amended financial statements have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3,000 nurses, over 300 doctors and a pharmacy network through its doctor networks across all 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking and managing patient data, enabling licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Hydreight Technologies Inc.

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