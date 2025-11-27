HYDAWAY DIGITAL UPDATES ON DIRECT-RENTAL PLATFORM AND ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL GPUs

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has completed the development of its proprietary direct-rental platform alpha model and is acquiring additional GPU hardware to broaden its distribution footprint across leading decentralized GPU marketplaces.

This milestone marks a key step in the Company's plans to becoming a globally accessible, infrastructure-agnostic compute provider, powering AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads.

Hydaway has completed the alpha model of its first-party GPU rental portal -- a platform enabling developers to rent bare-metal GPU instances directly. Features include instant provisioning, performance telemetry, and an API-first architecture for programmatic deployment.

The newly acquired hardware will expand the Company's presence across decentralized compute marketplaces, beginning with Clore.AI, an internationally recognized company that operates a decentralized, peer-to-peer marketplace for high-performance GPUs. For reference, Hydaway has previously deployed its compute power to other aggregators like IO.net and Vast.ai and will shortly be re-engaging upon successful deployment of new hardware.

This strategy is designed to provide global exposure, diversify potential revenue channels, and maximize utilization by pairing direct rentals with marketplace-driven demand.

About the Company

The Company is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Computer rendering is the process of generating an image or animation using a computer program, often referred to as a rendering engine, which involves using mathematical calculations and algorithms to create digital models or objects, scenes and environments that can be manipulated and viewed from different angles and perspectives. Lighting, materials, textures and other techniques are used in computer rendering to make the images and animations look realistic and visually appealing.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204 - 252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604-689-7422