HYDAWAY DIGITAL ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of 4,800,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at $0.40 per Share for a period of one year from the date of issue. The Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date if, at any time, the Shares trade at a price equal to or greater than $0.75 for 5 consecutive trading days ("5-Day Period"). In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 5-Day Period

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. The Company may pay finders a fee in cash. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to continue to develop the Company's GPU rental platform as well as for general working capital purposes.

Closing is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

The Company is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is focused on expanding access to scalable compute power and building infrastructure to support AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]