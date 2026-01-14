HYDAWAY DIGITAL DEPLOYS 420 TFLOPS OF NEW FP32 COMPUTE CAPACITY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful deployment of 420 teraflops (TFLOPS) of FP32 compute capacity, expanding the Company's on-demand compute infrastructure available to enterprise and research customers.

The newly deployed capacity strengthens Hydaway's ability to support performance-sensitive workloads that rely on strong single-precision throughput, including artificial intelligence model training, real-time inference, simulation, rendering, and other data-intensive applications.

"This deployment directly increases usable performance across our platform," said Chris Vassos, Chief Technology Officer of Hydaway Digital. "Adding 420 TFLOPS of FP32 capacity increases real throughput and allows customers to run heavier workloads with faster time-to-result, without sacrificing reliability."

The additional FP32 capacity has been fully integrated into Hydaway Digital's direct-rental platform and is available immediately under both on-demand and reserved capacity configurations. Customers benefit from predictable performance, dedicated resources, and rapid provisioning without reliance on oversubscribed infrastructure.

The Company continues to expand its compute footprint in measured, performance-driven increments, prioritizing uptime, efficiency, and consistent real-world throughput. Further FP32 capacity deployments are planned in response to sustained customer demand.

About the Company

The Company is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is focused on expanding access to scalable compute power and building infrastructure to support AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]