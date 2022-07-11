Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Officially Available for Booking Future All-Inclusive Experience

New Hyatt all-inclusive adult resort is now open for bookings for December 1, 2022 and beyond. Tweet this

"The Hyatt Zilara brand redefined the adults-only all-inclusive experience more than a decade ago and set a new standard for the category," said Dean Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Playa Hotels & Resorts. "And for a limited time, we are pleased to offer an incredible introductory rate to guests and travel advisors booking on Hyatt.com and PlayaResorts.com."

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya's debut is expected to increase the total number of Hyatt Zilara resorts to four across Mexico and the Caribbean. Considered an expert in this space, Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the resort, delivering the level of sophistication and service that is synonymous with the Hyatt Zilara brand experience to the destination's all-inclusive market.

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is located at Bahia de Petempich, SM 12, MZ 31, Lote 14-02, Puerto Morelos, Mexico, 77580.

For a limited time, guests can take advantage of special grand opening rates as low as $149 per person per night.

For more information about Hyatt Zilara Rivera Maya or to book a stay, please visit www.resortsbyhyatt.com/comingsoon

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Zilara

Hyatt Zilara resorts offer guests a luxury adults-only all-inclusive experience to recharge, reconnect and pamper themselves. Through service from the heart, guests will experience an inviting and rejuvenating stay with state-of-the-art pampering to relax and unwind. Meanwhile, a variety of local and global culinary offerings and effortless activities on the property's surroundings invite each guest to take time away from their busy lives. For more information on Hyatt Zilara luxury all-inclusive resorts or to make a reservation, visit allinclusive.hyatt.com, call +1-800-760 0944 or contact a preferred travel agent. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattAllIn.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 71 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party, manages Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and owns one additional property in Mexico. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the issuer of this release, are inherently uncertain. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Neither the issuer of this release nor any other entity associated with it or its subject matter undertakes any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If one or more forward-looking statements is updated, no inference should be drawn that any additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC

For further information: Samantha Hardy, 561-862-7902, [email protected]