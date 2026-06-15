Huumans Launches "My Canada. My Story." -- A National Campaign to Put Every Small Business Owner on the Map

Starting on June 15, Canadian entrepreneurs can now submit a 60-second video story for a chance to win $10,000

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Huumans, in partnership with Merchant Growth Capital, announce the launch of a national campaign to tell the stories of the people behind Canada's 1 million small businesses -- the entrepreneurs making up half of the country's GDP.

Canadian small business owners: this is your chance to be seen, celebrated, and supported. Submit your story for a chance to win prizes including $10,000, a Banff business getaway, and a professionally produced brand story video. Speed Speed Canadian small business owners: this is your chance to be seen, celebrated, and supported.

Canadian small business owners have from today until Canada Day to submit their video entries at huumans.com/my-canada-my-story, followed by a 15-day voting period with winners announced on or around July 15th, 2026. Three stories will be rewarded with incredible prizes: $10,000 cash, a trip to Banff plus 5 hours with an advisor from the Huumans advisory marketplace, and a professionally produced video story promoted on the Huumans network, forever.

"On this Canada Day, Huumans is celebrating the human beings that are the small businesses of Canada. They are not things. They are people. Each owner unique, each story, each human lived experience, a chance to share as only humans can. Share your story today," said Bill Murphy, Chief Executive Officer at Huumans.

"My Canada. My Story." is powered by title sponsor Merchant Growth Capital, a non-bank Canadian small business lender dedicated to making fast, accessible funding simple for entrepreneurs coast to coast. The partnership reflects a shared belief that every Canadian entrepreneur deserves their story to be seen and heard.

"In the age of AI, humans have never mattered more. That's why we're celebrating the humans behind the small business who built our country," said Colin Knoll, Chief Revenue Officer at Huumans.

Small business owners across Canada can submit their story at huumans.com/my-canada-my-story.

About Huumans

Huumans is a free platform built to give Canada's 1.3 million small business owners the edge they deserve, from idea to exit. Combining trusted guidance, practical tools, and a marketplace of products and services built for small businesses, Huumans levels the playing field for owners navigating rising costs, economic uncertainty, and a system that wasn't built for them.

About Merchant Growth Capital

Merchant Growth Capital is Canada's fastest and most friendly alternative financier, on a mission to fuel the ambitions of Canadian small business owners. Through a blend of thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and innovative technology, Merchant Growth makes business financing simple, accessible, and built for the way small businesses actually work.

This campaign is made possible thanks to our supporters including our title sponsor Merchant Growth.

Thanks to our community partners such as Canadian SME, She & Success Magazine, Founders Beta, TEC Canada, Fintech.ca, The Breakthrough Hub, InTheKnowYYC, SLATE, NMBR, Not Sorry, Calgary Tech, Techcouver, Innovate Calgary, Shift Connect, Blue Rock Law, Monarch Wealth, Measure, Danielle Ryan, Simple Benefits, and Amore Life Insurance.

SOURCE Huumans

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