Huumans and Zenbooks Partner to Bring Small Businesses Greater Clarity and Confidence

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Huumans Inc ., Canada's financial operating system for small- and medium-sized businesses, is welcoming Zenbooks, one of the country's most trusted online accounting firms, to its partner program. Together, they're offering entrepreneurs something they rarely get: real financial relief and tools that make their day-to-day easier.

A Shared Goal: Clarity for Small Businesses

"Small businesses carry enough pressure as it is. They need tools and support that actually lighten the load," says Huumans CEO Maher Jaber. "Having Zenbooks as an advisor partner means that small businesses have access to their expertise, and Zenbooks can also help us shape our technology and approach so that we offer the best functionality and value."

Zenbooks' leadership shared a similar sentiment.

"We put our clients at the centre of our processes, helping bring focus and clarity to financial management," says Zenbooks Principal and Co-Founder, Eric Saumure. "While technology can automate many things, like payroll, entrepreneurs also need human expertise and better ways to see the big picture. You can calculate a salary, but you still need to understand everything that goes into it and how payroll affects the company as a whole."

One Hub, One Vision

"Huumans is about making connections," explains Kyle Stinson, Head of Partnerships at Huumans. "Inside our small business dashboard, in addition to accessing tools and tech, business owners can also access an upcoming provider directory to find advisors like Zenbooks. With partners like Zenbooks, we're bridging gaps and giving entrepreneurs a single destination for helpful technology and human support."

Learning and Growing Together

A lack of clarity carries far too great a cost. In its January 2025 Red Tape Report, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) found that connecting the dots on disconnected finances costs the average small business nearly 32 days each year. Together, Huumans and Zenbooks will work to give these entrepreneurs the edge they deserve.

About Huumans

Huumans is a Canadian financial operating system built for Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses. An all-in-one hub for better decision-making, Huumans gives entrepreneurs clarity, control, and confidence. The company is committed to making business finance simple, human, and accessible for everyone.

About Zenbooks

Zenbooks is one of Canada's leading online accounting firms, providing modern bookkeeping, accounting, advisory, and compliance services to entrepreneurs across the country. Zenbooks helps business owners stay organized, confident, and ready to grow.

