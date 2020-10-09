Hurtigruten Offers Travel Lovers the Opportunity to Discover the Wonders Of the Americas with Limited Time Offer

"Travelers are looking for destination options closer to home that still feel like they are a world away. The variety of itineraries available throughout the Americas offer exciting activities, breathtaking scenery and once in a lifetime experiences," said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "Our limited time offer gives future guests the chance to plan head and enjoy savings on some of the most sought-after voyages in the Americas."

Explorers looking to discover the wonders of the Americas can expect to see areas across Central America, the Andean Coast and the Caribbean Sea, that others do not typically visit. Travelers can spend two weeks in Central America sailing from Costa Rica through Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Mexico. On these journeys, witness a mix of Central America's colorful coastal cities and communities, spot exotic wildlife, and discover the region's rich and diverse culture. Guests wishing to explore the Andean Coast will be welcomed with expeditions that take them from the jungle to the desert along South America´s famed Pacific Coast. Warm water adventurers can choose to live the island dream for 15 days and venture through the hidden highlights and gems throughout the Caribbean Sea. Each expedition includes educational experiences, adventurous excursions like a visit to the Nazca Lines or kayaking through Mangrove forests to get up close and personal with wildlife, and sustainable delicious meal choices.

To book, travelers can visit https://www.hurtigruten.com/offers-overview/america-the-beautiful/ or call Hurtigruten directly at 1-866-679-8305. Future guests can feel confident booking now thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence cancellation policy. Itineraries booked by October 31, 2020 may be cancelled for any reason in the future with a full refund – including the deposit – within 14 days of cancellation.

*Offer is valid for new, individual bookings only on select 2021 North, South, and Central America sailings, is capacity controlled, and subject to change at any time. This offer is bookable online at Hurtigruten.com and must use offer code Amer1010 at time of booking; you may also contact your travel agent or the Hurtigruten Customer Sales Center by calling 1 (844) 888-3906 and mention the flash sale and offer code. Featured offer applies to the cruise portion of the package only, applied consecutively, and is per-person based on double occupancy, including Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses. Fares are in USD. This offer is only combinable with the Expedition Awaits, Ambassador, and Child offers. All expeditions are subject to availability at the time of booking. Other restrictions may apply. Flash sale is valid October 9, 2020 – October 12, 2020.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. Recent additions, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen are the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as being the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

