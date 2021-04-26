Huebsch Launches Dryer with Cycles for Pet Items

RIPON, Wis., April 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Huebsch, a brand renowned for its commercial quality pedigree, is launching a new dryer with special cycles that will have pet owners rejoicing.

Huebsch becomes the first laundry appliance brand to offer cycles designed specifically for pet hair removal and drying of pet items.

"Animals bring so much joy to our homes, mine included," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Huebsch residential. "I'm so excited to launch these new dryers, with solutions developed by pet owners for pet owners, to the public."

True to its legendary commercial quality heritage, Huebsch put the pet hair removal cycles to the test at sites such as dog rescue and service animal organizations and a university veterinary clinic and the results have been exceptional.

"With 58 percent of Canadian households having at least one pet, Pet Plus™ cycles are making consumers' lives easier," Masluk said.

In addition to Pet Plus™ cycles such as Pet Hair Removal and Pet Items, Huebsch's DR7 dryer now offers the convenience of steam options, including steam sanitize and steam refresh. A steam boost option will reduce wrinkles and pesky static for quality results. Steam options also are offered on the DR5 model.

