HubSpot Service Hub, Freshdesk, HelpDesk, and Zoho Desk Named Customer Service Management Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Data Quadrant Report

The 2026 Customer Service Management Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, powered by SoftwareReviews, recognizes HubSpot Service Hub, Freshdesk, HelpDesk, and Zoho Desk as Champions across the enterprise and Midmarket segments. Based on verified end-user feedback, the report highlights solutions that help organizations improve service operations, manage customer inquiries across channels, and deliver more consistent support experiences.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As organizations work to improve customer support, strengthen service delivery, and respond more consistently across channels, customer service management (CSM) platforms have become critical to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Customer Service Management Data Quadrant Report recognizes HubSpot Service Hub, Freshdesk, HelpDesk, and Zoho Desk as Champions based on verified end-user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

2026 Customer Service Management Enterprise Champions 2026 Customer Service Management Midmarket Champions

CSM platforms help organizations manage customer inquiries, service requests, and support interactions across multiple channels. Capabilities such as case management, workflow automation, self-service portals, knowledge bases, omnichannel support, and performance reporting give service teams greater visibility into customer issues and help improve response times, resolution rates, and overall customer satisfaction.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive software evaluation tool that ranks products based on verified user feedback across key dimensions, including likelihood to recommend, feature rankings, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

The 2026 Customer Service Management Enterprise Champions are as follows:

HubSpot Service Hub, 8.8 CS, recognized for its strong website analytics capabilities.

Freshdesk, 8.7 CS, highly rated for the business value it delivers to customers.

The 2026 Customer Service Management Midmarket Champions are as follows:

HelpDesk, 9.1 CS, recognized for its analytics and reporting capabilities.

Zoho Desk, 8.6 CS, highly rated for its breadth of features and functionality.

"Customer service teams are under pressure to resolve issues faster while maintaining consistent experiences across every channel," says Thomas Randall, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The top customer service management vendors are standing out because users see value in capabilities such as workflow automation, omnichannel support, self-service, and performance reporting. Verified user feedback gives organizations a clearer view of which platforms are delivering that value in real operating environments."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Customer Service Management Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

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