Control-First Security Design Creates Friction and Limits Business Value, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Many security programs are designed around controls rather than the key services they are meant to enable. Info-Tech Research Group explains that when security controls are introduced without the context, alignment, or defined outcomes tied to how the organization operates, they create friction and fail to deliver intended value. The firm's blueprint Build Security Services for Business Value introduces a service-centric framework for designing security as a built-in enabler, not an add-on control layer.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- As organizations face rising security threats and growing dependence on digital operations, security leaders are under pressure to protect the business without slowing it down. Yet many security teams continue to implement controls in isolation from the business services they are meant to protect, according to Info-Tech Research Group. To help address this challenge, the global research and advisory firm has published its Build Security Services for Business Valueblueprint,designed to help CISOs and IT leaders define security as a service with clear context, measurable outcomes, and business value.

Info-Tech Research Group's Build Security Services for Business Value blueprint is designed to help CISOs and IT leaders through a service-centric framework for building security as a built-in enabler, not an add-on control layer.

Info-Tech's research shows that when security is not aligned to the business services it supports, leaders struggle to articulate what security is meant to achieve, who it serves, and how it creates value. Controls introduced without this alignment are more likely to disrupt operations, be bypassed, or go underused, reinforcing the perception of security as a barrier rather than an enabler. Over time, this erodes trust, makes investment harder to justify, and reduces the organization's ability to sustain effective security practices.

"Security that isn't designed in the context of the business will always struggle to gain traction," says Diana MacPherson, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "CISOs need to stop leading with controls and start leading with a service story, one that makes the purpose, the stakeholders, and the value explicit. That's what earns trust and investment."

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Framework for Designing Security Services That Enable Business Outcomes

To help security leaders move from control-first design to service-based enablement, Info-Tech's Build Security Services for Business Value blueprint outlines a three-phase framework for defining, aligning, and operationalizing security services:

Phase 1: Map Your Security Service Context

Define the security service by clarifying its purpose, stakeholders, dependencies, risks, and value within the broader business environment.

Phase 2: Align Security Services to Business Services

Ensure that security services are aligned to business workflows, customers, capabilities, governance, and risk so that security supports how the organization delivers outcomes.

Phase 3: Analyze, Finalize, and Communicate the Service

Translate insights into a fundable plan by defining outcomes, estimating resources and costs, and communicating value through clear narratives and roadmaps.

"Business leaders fund what they understand," adds MacPherson. "If security leaders can't articulate what a service costs, what it delivers, and who it protects, they'll keep losing the budget conversation. This framework gives them the language to change that."

Info-Tech's Build Security Services for Business Value blueprint equips CISOs and security leaders with a phased framework, supported by a Security Service Workbook, Communication Document, and Roadmap Tool, to help organizations define service context, align security to business services, and translate insights into actionable plans. By applying this approach, security leaders can position security as a measurable business enabler rather than a control layer disconnected from the business.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Diana MacPherson, and access to the complete Build Security Services for Business Value blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418