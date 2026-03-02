HUB INTERNATIONAL BECOMES PROUD PARTNER OF THE CALGARY FLAMES

Partnership includes youth program focused on sports equipment and safety for young players, generating lasting community impact in the Calgary area

Advances brand awareness with in-arena signage at Scotiabank Saddledome, digital exposure and VIP hospitality experiences, and enhances client engagement across the Canadian Prairies

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited , a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today a partnership between Hub International Canada West ULC, Prairies Division and the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League (NHL), becoming a Proud Partner starting for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

"The Calgary Flames are deeply embedded in this community, and this partnership reflects HUB's commitment to the people and businesses we serve across the Prairies," said Ryan Matthews, President and CEO of HUB Prairies Division.

"This partnership creates opportunities to bring clients closer to experiences they value while making a tangible difference for young hockey players who need access to safe, quality equipment," added Doug Lyall, CSO of HUB Prairies Division.

The partnership is designed to deepen connections with clients and partners while making a positive impact in the community. Through an integrated mix of brand visibility, premium guest experiences, and community-focused initiatives, HUB will be embedded within the Flames ecosystem and play an active role in supporting youth sport and safety initiatives across Calgary.

"We're excited to welcome HUB as a Proud Partner," said Robert Hayes, President and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. "HUB's commitment to our community extends well beyond the rink, and their focus on making hockey safer and more accessible for young players aligns perfectly with our values."

HUB Prairies Division provides risk management, commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, and retirement planning services to businesses and individuals throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

