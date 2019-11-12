Hub International Advances Its Canadian Employee Benefits And Retirement Platform Strategy With Comprehensive Services

Names national employee benefits leadership team to accelerate strategy

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it continues to expand its best-in-class Canadian employee benefits and retirement solution with six strategic services to provide end-to-end benefits that address the challenges Canadian employers are facing in their benefits offerings to achieve their recruiting, retention and cost management goals.

"We've had unbelievable momentum since we launched our employee benefits initiative in 2018 to establish a comprehensive Canadian solution to serve our more than 130,000 Property & Casualty customers," said Tina Osen, President of Hub International Canada. "It is critical for us to deliver optimum end-to-end benefits services to address issues in healthcare and wellness, retirement, communications, technology and cross border benefits – issues that are keeping our clients up at night."

Mike Barone, President of Employee Benefits at Hub added, "As we continue to expand our employee benefits capabilities in Canada, the six strategic services will be critical for us to deliver highly differentiated benefits to our clients. And, the national employee benefits leadership team we've established will accelerate our strategy."

HUB's Canadian employee benefits leadership team includes: Robert Taylor, Faizal Mitha, Mary-Lou MacDonald, Lisa Jandali and Matt Lievers.

"Focusing on these strategic benefit services will enable us to build on our strengths to increase the quality and value of benefits we provide clients in order for them to achieve their recruiting, retention and cost management goals," said Mr. Taylor.

The six service areas include:

Pharmacy: With the open-ended cost for pharmacy drugs unsustainable, HUB looks to assist clients with support and resources, including research and insights on drug efficacy; access to complex drugs; and DrugHUB, a knowledge database, that will provide them with a better understanding of drug information to make confident and informed decisions in this key benefit area.

Total Health: 41% of working Canadians are living paycheck to paycheck, often going into debt and causing financial stress. Taking a holistic approach to wellness, HUB has created a unique Total Member Health Strategy to support all aspects of health: physical, mental, organizational and financial. HUB's support and resources include: providing plan sponsors resources to identify problems and offer solutions, data analytics, predictive modelling, health & wellness programs, mental health, financial health, disability and absence management.

Retirement: Half of Canadians think the future of retirement is looking pretty bleak, and 38% don't have any sort of retirement plan. To support Canadians in increasing retirement preparedness, HUB continues to build its Canadian Retirement Practice to help executives, employees, individuals and their families with support and resources, including proprietary tools for plan sponsors to offer their members.

Communications: When it comes to benefits offerings, it has become increasingly important to provide regular communications to help employees better understand their choices, guide them to make more informed decisions and truly appreciate the value of the benefits provided to them. HUB will provide a Canadian Communication & Design service offering to deliver best-in-class communication tools to clients in all market segments.

Digital: To reduce administration duties and to solve major inefficiencies dealing with multiple systems for plan sponsors, HUB is creating a digital benefits platform that delivers proprietary administration solutions. Additionally, the platform will be an online digital marketplace and data repository offering small groups an easy way to purchase coverage and individual voluntary/P&C products online.

Cross Border: With the growing need from Canadian businesses for cross-border expertise, HUB is leveraging its geographic footprint to provide easy access to support and an efficient path to complete coverage solutions that many U.S. and Canadian businesses desire on either side of the border.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

