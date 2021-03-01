Huawei's ecosystem marks formidable growth as app distributions on AppGallery nearly double in 12 months, including popular Canadian apps

The new figures come one year on from when Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, unveiled Huawei's vision to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers around the world.

Commenting on Huawei's ecosystem growth figures, Derek Yu, VP Huawei CEE & Nordic at Huawei Consumer BG, said: "Our AppGallery strategy has been to expand our user base to lay a solid foundation for the development of our ecosystem, and the growth figures indicate that the approach is working. Not only are we delivering new, locally relevant apps all the time, and providing our developer partners with exposure to an ever-growing audience, but we are also creating an unbeatable opportunity for success in the mobile apps market."

The rapid growth of AppGallery has been boosted by the company's investment as part of its efforts to grow Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem. HMS now employs over 8000 R&D engineers and numbers more than 600 in its global technical support team. The result is that HMS Core integration apps have increased by 118% year on year to 120,000 and global quick app MAUs have grown a considerable 200% to 100 million.

"At the end of 2019, there were 25 countries around the world which had over a million AppGallery users. That number has now grown to 42 and we continue to see strong growth across markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. It's not just about quantity, but the fact that the number of apps integrated with HMS Core has more than doubled in one year shows that more developers are looking to Huawei's on-device capabilities to drive innovation and provide better and more unique user experiences," said Zhang Zhe, Director of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Development at Huawei Consumer BG.

AppGallery's "Global + Local" Strategy – Helping Local Developers Tap into a Global Platform

AppGallery has concentrated its efforts on working with developers on both a local and global scale to bring the most relevant apps to users, helping boost the number of developers working with the platform and delivering more choices to consumers around the world.

Developers are increasingly looking to AppGallery to reach local audiences as well as tapping into AppGallery's growing global audience. Throughout the year, AppGallery has seen global applications from the likes of Moovit and Bolt in the transportation industry, Viber in the communications sector and other popular apps such as Booking.com, and Tidal onboard to its growing platform.

As part of this strategy, Huawei is also leveraging its expertise in China to help overseas developers tap into the country's lucrative app market. Considered a 'mobile-first' society, China is home to over 904 million mobile internet users with an estimated app download figure of over 100 billion, and AppGallery has helped over thousand overseas developers to enter China's mobile economy in the last 12 months.

Apps such as PicsArt have been among the first to benefit now boasting over 300 million downloads in Mainland China. FaceTune 2 and Mondly have seen similar successes, receiving 2.2 million and 350 thousand downloads respectively.

AppGallery has also helped over 10,000 Chinese apps enter overseas markets and diversify global users' app experience. Popular platforms such as Banggood were able to benefit from Huawei's unique position. Other examples of Chinese apps reaching global audiences through AppGallery include Pascal's Wager, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Night of Full Moon.

About AppGallery

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows Apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

With the AppGallery, our vision is to make it an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protect users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 530 million monthly active users globally. Huawei partnered with 2.3 million developers across the globe, and in 2020 the total downloads from AppGallery have reached 384.4 billion times.

