Huawei Releases AR White Paper and Elaborates on Benefits of 5G + AR

Huawei and third-party data predicts that the AR market will be worth US$300 billion by 2025. "AR will first see massive adoption in five prioritized industries: education, social networking, shopping, traveling & navigation, and gaming," said Cai. "AR can truly enable the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, making dreams a reality."

AR makes communication more efficient

At the event, Cai shared case studies of Huawei employing AR. Due to COVID-19, customers from across the globe are unable to visit Huawei in person, so Huawei makes use of AR to demonstrate its leading products and solutions online, making communication far more efficient. Huawei also uses AR to achieve the quick delivery of 5G base stations, greatly boosting delivery efficiency.

Huawei simplifies AR

At the event, Cai demonstrated how Huawei "produces" AR. Huawei's Air Photo uses unique algorithms to convert a 2D photo into a digital 3D model, considerably simplifying AR 3D character modeling. Cai also introduced Huawei AR Engine, the company's AR development platform oriented toward mobile devices. With Huawei AR Engine, developers need to write only 10 lines of code to create AR effects, hugely increasing the efficiency of AR application development.

The entire industry should work together to create a 5G + AR ecosystem

A number of high-profile guests attended the event and delivered keynotes, including He Chengjian, Director of Shenzhen Communication Management Bureau, David MacQueen, Executive Director of Strategy Analytics, Huang He, Chief Producer of Shenzhen TV Station, Wei Rongjie, RealMax CEO, Hiroshi Fukuda, meleap CEO, Liang Jinhao, representative of HADO China Region, and Fu Jie, Executive Director of Shenzhen AR Association. They shared the latest AR use cases and their thoughts about AR's future trends.

According to He Chengjian, Shenzhen is the first city in the world with full 5G SA coverage. ICT services represented by AR can potentially be adopted across a wide range of industries, including industrial production, e-commerce, real estate, home decor, culture, sport, tourism, healthcare, and education. AR applications have become a key engine for digital transformation and will profoundly change production methods and how we live.

When concluding his speech, Cai said, "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. The development of AR requires the entire industry to work together and create a prosperous 5G + AR value chain. AR and 5G are combining at the right time. 5G switches on AR, and AR lights up 5G."

Download the AR Insight and Application Practice White Paper at:

https://carrier.huawei.com/~/media/CNBGV2/download/bws2021/ar-insight-and-application-practice-white-paper-en.pdf

