SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- On August 6, Gartner released the Magic Quadrant for Container Management 2025, positioning Huawei in the Leaders quadrant. This recognition is attributed to Huawei Cloud's deep expertise and strategic investments in Cloud Native 2.0. Huawei Cloud has been at the forefront, launching several innovative container products like CCE Turbo, CCE Autopilot, Cloud Container Instance (CCI), and the Ubiquitous Cloud-Native Service (UCS). These products provide the optimal cloud-native infrastructure for managing large-scale, scalable containerized workloads across public clouds, distributed clouds, hybrid clouds, and edge environments.

Huawei Cloud is competitive in all studied use cases, including new cloud-native applications, containerization of existing applications, AI containers, edge applications, and hybrid cloud applications, especially in the AI container domain.

Huawei Cloud is an active open-source contributor and a leader in the cloud-native technology ecosystem. Huawei Cloud has participated in 82 CNCF projects, holds over 20 project maintainer seats, and is the only Chinese cloud provider holding a vice-chair position on the CNCF TOC.

Huawei Cloud offers the most comprehensive container product matrix in the industry, covering public cloud, distributed cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge scenarios and has been extensively adopted globally.

Starzplay, an OTT platform in the Middle East, leveraged Huawei Cloud CCI to transition to a serverless architecture, enabling it to handle millions of access requests during 2024 Cricket World Cup while reducing resource costs by 20%.

Leading Singaporean logistics provider Ninja Van fully containerized services using Huawei Cloud CCE, ensuring zero interruptions during peak hours and improving order processing efficiency by 40%.

Chilquinta Energía, one of Chile's three major power companies, upgraded its big data platform to a cloud-native architecture using Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo, achieving 90% improvement in average performance and enabling more intelligent operations.

Nigeria's leading e-commerce platform Konga fully transitioned to a cloud-native architecture based on CCE Turbo, ensuring a smooth shopping experience for millions of monthly active users.

China's leading visual creation platform Meitu leverages CCE and Ascend cloud services to support the deployment and inference of various models and algorithms, ensuring rapid iteration of large-scale training and enabling 200 million monthly active users to share life moments in real time.

Huawei Cloud will continue to partner with global operators to advance cloud-native technology innovations and share successes.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Container Management 2025, 6 August 2025

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications contain the opinions of Gartner research and advisory organizations, and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER, MAGIC QUADRANT, and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

