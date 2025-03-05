Huawei Launches Four Innovative All-Optical Solutions to Build AI-Centric F5.5G All-Optical Networks for a Win-Win in the Intelligent Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the Green All-Optical Network Forum held during MWC 25 in Barcelona, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Line, launched four innovative all-optical solutions, aiming to help global operators to build AI-centric F5.5G All-Optical networks to achieve a win-win in the intelligent era.

The global AI industry is booming, accelerating the commercial use of 10 Gbit/s home broadband and 1 ms all-optical metro networks. Huawei's innovative solutions can provide end-to-end network implementation tools for global operators.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Line

Optical access network: As AI is booming, COs need to be upgraded to 50G PON to provide ubiquitous 10GE access. Huawei launched the industry's first intelligent OLT solution MA5800T X17 last year. Now we bring X15, X8 and X2 to match different capacity requirements. They have the industry's highest T-level forwarding capability and support high-density 50G PON, enabling operators to build one-time networks to support evolution in the next decade. The port density is 16, supporting one-to-one inventory replacement. The new FAN Intelligent Engine architecture works with NCE to support application-level private line services, cross-user Wi-Fi optimization, and on-demand computing power scheduling, helping operators achieve "Network as A Service".

Metro network: Last year Huawei launched the AI-oriented All-optical Metro Architecture, to enable 1 millisecond latency for both DCA and DCI. Now we bring the industry's highest-speed single-wavelength 2T board solution. With new TFLN modulator, the single-wavelength capacity is increased from 1.6 Tbit/s to 2 Tbit/s, reducing the cost per bit by 20%. With the ocean current power saving algorithm, it can automatically shut down the idle circuit based on real-time traffic, saving power consumption up to 50%. With the latency pre-detection and planning, it can proactively detect fiber latency, support latency map view and navigator for AI services planning.

Backbone network: The OSN 9800 K series released last year is the industry's first DC-oriented OTN solution. Now we introduced K12, supporting more scenarios with smaller shelf. Through enhanced FEC algorithm, K12 can get 30% better performance and 1000km longer for 800G. It shortens optical rerouting time from 10 seconds to within 50 milliseconds with fiber spectrum for Hybrid ASON, reducing optimal cost while maintain 99.9999% availability network. Last, hitless switching, by introducing dual-fed dual-receive, and fast deduplication algorithm to ensure the AI computing efficiency.

Intelligent Management and Control: Huawei iMaster NCE introduces AI for intelligent management and control. For all-optical access, HBB Agent can proactively identify poor quality in advance and automatically rectify faults within 1 minute, reducing user complaints by 60%. For all-optical transmission, the digital map can proactively identify network and service risks, and automatically shoot the trouble in 15 minutes.

"AI is rapidly changing the world and bringing unprecedented opportunities for optical networks," said Kim Jin. "Huawei continuously innovates to help operators build AI-Centric F5.5G All-Optical Networks with high quality and efficiency, and seize new opportunities."

SOURCE Huawei

Yubin Shen, [email protected]