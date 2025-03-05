Huawei: Helping Carriers Reshape Business, Infrastructure, and O&M with AI

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei is gathering carriers, industry partners, and opinion leaders from around the world to explore the intersection of 5G networks and AI, and how they can support one another to unlock new growth opportunities.

The company is showcasing a sweeping range of solutions:

Huawei's booth at MWC Barcelona 2025

AI-to-X – Shorthand for AI-to-Consumers, AI-to-Businesses, and AI-to-Homes, including a series of solutions that can help carriers expand into AI services for new, more targeted domains and achieve business growth

– Shorthand for AI-to-Consumers, AI-to-Businesses, and AI-to-Homes, including a series of solutions that can help carriers expand into AI services for new, more targeted domains and achieve business growth AI-Centric Network solution – Helping carriers build networks that can meet the challenging demands of new AI applications to ensure a smooth and superior experience

– Helping carriers build networks that can meet the challenging demands of new AI applications to ensure a smooth and superior experience AI-powered O&M – Using AI to revitalize network O&M, and helping carriers achieve L4 autonomous networks (AN) for fully intelligent O&M

These discussions come at a time when high-quality, open-source AI models are developing fast, powering a new, more diverse wave of innovation in AI applications.

Huawei's theme this year is "Accelerating the Intelligent World", and their star-studded booth in Hall 1 is designed to represent countless bits of intelligence lighting up the night's sky. The company is showcasing its innovation in digital infrastructure and service applications for individuals, homes, and enterprises, as well as success stories created together with its customers and partners.

Evolving 5G networks to seize new opportunities

By the end of 2024, there were more than 2.1 billion 5G users around the world, and the numbers continue to grow. Huawei has been working with carriers to drive the development of 5G through both business and network innovation, helping them transition from mobile Internet to mobile AI.

In 2024, a number of pioneering carriers have already kicked off commercial 5G-Advanced (5G-A), launching 5G-A packages for users in more than 200 cities around the world. For consumers, these packages take advantage of 5G-A's enhanced capabilities to provide an optimized user experience for scenarios like livestreaming and gaming, as well as metro and business travel. For carriers, these packages are an opportunity to go beyond traditional connectivity and start monetizing a more personalized experience for different users. Carrier progress in these domains has propelled the industry into an era of AI-powered 5G-A connectivity.

Huawei is actively working with carriers in China, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific to explore innovative experience monetization models, define application scenarios, design new offerings, and build their user base. This shift of focus from connectivity to experience has both improved user experience and increased carrier revenue.

AI-Centric Network

Huawei launched its AI-Centric Network solution that helps carriers upgrade their ICT network infrastructure to meet new demands on bandwidth, latency, coverage, and O&M brought about by a flood of new AI applications. It's designed to help quickly reshape telecom service and business models to seize new opportunities in the age of AI.

With the rapid development of technologies like 5G-A, cloud, and AI, carriers will need to upgrade from connectivity service providers to digital service providers. To guide this process, Huawei is launching a three-layer technology architecture for carriers looking to transform from telcos to techcos, helping them tap into new business domains and open the door to new growth opportunities.

Accelerating Industrial Intelligence

At this year's MWC, Huawei's Enterprise Business is demonstrating how different industries can incorporate AI into their unique business scenarios using the company's industrial intelligence reference architecture.

During the event, Huawei unveiled 83 different industry showcases with customers, and launched ten 10 major solutions to accelerate intelligent transformation together with its partners.

Pushing the boundaries of consumer devices and experience

Huawei's consumer business will showcase a lineup of high-end, fashion-forward, and technology-driven flagship products at the event. Through multiple scenario-based experience zones, the company will share its latest innovations in foldable phones, fitness and health, photography, and creativity, focusing on how technology can further enrich people's everyday lives.

Huawei believes in a human-centric approach to developing technology that shapes the future. In 2025, the company will continue to develop consumer products that push the boundaries of technology, provide an ultimate smart experience for all user scenarios, and build a high-end brand that consumers both love and trust.

MWC Barcelona 2025 will be held from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

In 2025, commercial 5G-Advanced deployment will accelerate, and AI will help carriers reshape business, infrastructure, and O&M. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world.

For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2025

SOURCE HUAWEI

Lingfeng Zhou, [email protected]