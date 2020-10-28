Huawei expands its Canadian product portfolio with launch of latest non-smartphone products

Starting today, you can purchase the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i, HUAWEI WATCH FIT, and HUAWEI WiFi AX3 router.

For a limited time receive a gift-with-purchase with selected products.

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced the launch of five new products that further expand the company's product ecosystem in Canada.

The products launched today are all designed to bring a more cohesive connected experience to consumers in their everyday lives, in scenarios ranging from work, health and fitness to audio entertainment, echoing Huawei's mission to build a better connected world.

"This launch marks another milestone for HUAWEI Canada as we now offer all six of our key product categories to Canadian consumers: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Audio, PC and now IoT. Globally, HUAWEI is the second largest player in Smartphones and Smart Watches, third in Tablets, and first in IoT – and we are thrilled to offer Canadians our latest tech across all these groups," said Radek Krasny, Director of Marketing, Huawei Canada Consumer Business Group.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH FIT – pro-grade features for everyday use

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro (MSRP: $398.99 CAD) combines premium materials like sapphire glass, titanium, and ceramic, with best in class smartwatch features that consumers have come to love on the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series, like 2-Week Battery Life and wireless charging.

Health tracking features are at their most advanced yet with the upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0+ providing more accurate heart rate readings, in addition to monitoring SpO2, sleep, and stress levels throughout the day. Huawei has introduced new workout modes including Skiing and Golf. These join the existing range of over 100 Sport Modes to provide users with real-time performance tracking, scientific workout guidance and professional data analysis for professional sports.

The smartwatch is available in Canada in Nebula Gray and Night Black.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT (MSRP: $168.99 CAD) is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design. The smartwatch combines a dazzling 1.64inch HD display, which lends itself to displaying more content and a better interaction experience.

At 34 g and 10.7mm thin, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT feels as light as a sports wristband. The watch also features newly upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate technology, which leverages Huawei's own multi-sensor AI neural network algorithm and advanced PPG components to provide more accurate, 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions.

While compact, the smartwatch supports up to 10-day battery in typical scenarios. HUAWEI WATCH FIT also supports Huawei's fast charging technology. Five minutes of charging can provide enough charge to sustain the smartwatch for an entire day of typical use.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is available in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink.

HUAWE FreeBuds Pro and HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i – immersive sound designed with style and comfort

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro (MSRP: $268.99 CAD) are the world's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support Intelligent Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation. Featuring a hardware and software integrated solution, the new TWS earphones intelligently identify the type of ambient noise based on the user's immediate surroundings and switch between three profiles – General, Cozy and Ultimate – to offer the optimal noise cancelling performance.

Further, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro delivers the best noise cancelling performance yet on a

Huawei audio product with an industry-leading noise cancellation rating of 40 dB. Dual Connection with Android, iOS and Windows smart systems means users can seamlessly switch between devices, and the new gesture control enables users to easily take control of the earphones by performing a swipe or a pinch on the cubic earphone stem. Enjoy 7 hours on one charge with wireless charging and up to 30 hours of music playback with charging case.

Canadians can purchase the FreeBuds Pro in Silver Frost and Ceramic White.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i (MSRP: $168.99 CAD) boast a thorough noise-cancelling experience for immersive enjoyment. Their outward-facing mic detects and cancels ambient noise while the inward-facing mic picks up the remaining noise for further cancellation. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i will keep you going throughout the day with 3.5 hours of listening on a single charge and 14.5 hours of extra battery with the charging case. These small-but-mighty earbuds are designed with a cone-shape to offer both style and comfort.

HUAWEI WiFi AX3 – a new era of WiFi 6

Wi-Fi 6 Plus has made several improvements over Wi-Fi 5 to cope with the increasing demand for faster and more efficient Wi-Fi. These features include 3X faster speed, 4X larger capacity, lowered latency, and 30% reduced power. With 1024-QAM and 160 MHz frequency bandwidth, the HUAWEI AX3 (MSRP: $198.99 CAD) can reach up to 3000 Mbps (574 Mbps on a 2.4 GHz band and 2402 Mbps on a 5 GHz band). The quad-core Gigahome CPU allows AX3 to best unleash its speed. Enjoy smooth streaming and gaming like never before.

Unlike traditional routers, you can connect a multitude of devices to AX3 with greater efficiency. Supporting OFDMA multi-user technology, it is capable to send data to multiple devices simultaneously. Huawei Share allows you to connect AX3 to your smartphone effortlessly with a simple tap. With your friends and family, this router will remember the password for you and let the guests you trust, connect to it easily.

Availability and Promotions

These products are available in Canada for purchase at Amazon, Staples, Visions Electronics, Canada Computers, Newegg, Memory Express and Today's Shopping Choice.

For a limited time, from October 28 – November 18, consumers with receive a gift with purchase:

HUAWEI Band 4 Pro (red) ( $99.99 value) with the purchase of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro.

value) with the purchase of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i (white) ( $168.99 value) with the purchase of HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro.

*Gift with Purchase – Consumers are qualified for the bonus while supplies last (start date subject to retailer's SKU setup schedule.)

About Huawei Consumer BG and Huawei Canada

Huawei is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, with operations in more than 170 countries. In addition to smartphones, Huawei's Consumer offerings include

PCs, tablets, wearables, audio and IoT products. Huawei has been operating in Canada since 2008, and is committed to providing leading-edge technology to Canadian operators, customers and consumers.

