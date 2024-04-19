HTX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Merkle 3s Capital to Accelerate Web3 Innovation

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has officially announced a strategic investment in Merkle 3s Capital, an innovative hybrid Global Web3 Fund based in Hong Kong, dedicated to the research and development of blockchain technologies. This investment highlights HTX Ventures' commitment to fostering innovation and supporting scalable Web3 technology development globally.

Merkle 3s Capital stands at the forefront of identifying and capitalizing on the next wave of market consensus, with a strategy that includes diverse investments in projects across both primary and secondary markets. With over a decade of industry experience and a portfolio that includes more than 100 investments across various blockchain ecosystems, Merkle 3s Capital has established itself as a key player in the Web3 space. The firm supports significant projects like Core, TON and Solana, leveraging its robust connections with leading crypto exchanges and top universities to advance technological innovation and global impact.

Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures, emphasized the strategic value of the investment, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Merkle 3s Capital as one of our strategic partners through this investment. HTX Ventures is committed to our mission to support promising companies such as Merkle 3s Capital and develop the next generation of technological innovations. We continue to expand and diversify our Fund of Funds portfolio, while solidifying our position as a strong global investment leader."

Sarah, Founding Partner at Merkle 3s Capital, said, "Merkle 3s Capital aims to empower top-notch technologists and entrepreneurs to build high-impact Web 3 and digital economy projects around the world. To achieve that, we lean on our network of strategic partners with resources including the best academic institutions, exchanges and communities. The investment from HTX Ventures will allow Merkle 3s Capital to continuously strengthen our resource pool and accelerate the growth of our portfolio projects."

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With a decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 200 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active Fund of Funds (FOF) investors, HTX Ventures collaboratively forges the blockchain ecosystem alongside premier global blockchain funds, including Dragonfly, Bankless Ventures, Animoca, Shima, and IVC. Visit us here.

About Merkle 3s Capital

Merkle 3s Capital is a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm specializing in hybrid crypto funds. Our expertise and experience in the industry span over 10 years, with a previous portfolio of more than 100 investments across the blockchain ecosystems. We pride ourselves on our team of experienced partners dedicated to leading the industry toward worldwide impact. Visit us here.

