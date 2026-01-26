APY Boosted! HTX Launches a Diversified Earn Product Matrix

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Recently, HTX has continued to optimize its Earn product matrix, introducing a broader range of assets and phased new incentive mechanisms to further expand pathways for users to grow their assets. Against a backdrop of heightened market volatility and increasingly differentiated return expectations, HTX is offering users more flexible product structures and more attractive APY incentives, helping them pursue relatively stable returns while keeping risks under control.

HTX Earn for Hot Cryptos: APY Boosted

Centered on emerging assets and sectors, HTX officially launched the "HTX Earn for Hot Cryptos" campaign on January 21. The event closely integrates popular newly listed cryptos with more stable Earn products, thereby amplifying the combined benefits of "trading while earning".

From 4:00 (UTC) on January 21 to 4:00 (UTC) on January 28, users who subscribe to Earn products for hot cryptos such as XMR, ZEC, DASH , FHE, ZKP , and DUSK will receive additional APY incentives on top of base yields.

Since the second half of 2025, the privacy sector has shown clear signs of a cyclical recovery. On the one hand, institutional participation has continued to rise as relevant compliance frameworks become increasingly clear. On the other hand, the maturation of cryptographic technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs has propelled the sector beyond its early focus on adversarial anonymity toward a more systematic, composable, and compliant infrastructure.

This HTX Earn for Hot Cryptos campaign precisely targets multiple privacy-focused assets and frontier technology projects, highlighting the platform's keen ability to capture market momentum. Through forward-looking asset selection and rapid listings, HTX transforms market hotspots into accessible trading opportunities while further extending holding periods via Earn APY incentives. In doing so, the platform creates a seamless, one-stop closed loop, from discovering hot new cryptos to trading and ultimately earning stable returns with a low entry barrier.

Throughout this process, users can not only seize early trading opportunities in hot cryptos but also generate relatively stable additional returns while holding and participating.

Carefully Selected Quality Assets: Enhanced Benefits for RIVER and AXS Flexible Products

Apart from limited-time events, HTX has also fine-tuned the operation of its Flexible products to better balance liquidity and yield optimization for users.

RIVER Flexible

Starting January 19, HTX Earn officially launched the RIVER Flexible product. River (RIVER) is an innovative cross-chain stablecoin protocol designed to provide users with a seamless way to issue stablecoins, earn yields, and participate in decentralized ecosystems.

AXS Earn APY Boost

HTX has also implemented a significant APY upgrade for AXS, a leading asset in the GameFi sector. Following the adjustment, the APY for the AXS Flexible product has been increased. As the governance and value token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, AXS performs core functions including community governance and ecosystem incentives. This yield enhancement offers a more compelling participation option for users focused on GameFi and mature Web3 application ecosystems.

Simple Participation, Effortless Earning

All of the above campaigns and products are now available across all HTX platforms. Allocation is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can subscribe via the HTX App or the official website.

On the App, users can enter the Earn section from the homepage and select the relevant products. On the web, users can click Earn on the navigation bar, choose Simple Earn in the dropdown menu, and then click Fixed, Flexible to complete subscriptions.

Once a subscription is successful, interest begins accruing from the next full hour. Earnings are compounded hourly and credited to users' accounts in real time. HTX's Flexible products feature a highly flexible redemption mechanism. Users may redeem at any time, with principal returned instantly to their Spot accounts upon successful redemption, thus ensuring both liquidity and capital efficiency.

As crypto assets continue to evolve in leaps and bounds, HTX is delivering more asset growth pathways through the continuous enhancement of its Earn product matrix, precise identification of sector opportunities, and refined operational strategies. These efforts reflect HTX's deep insight into market trends and its long-term commitment to user needs. Looking ahead, HTX will remain focused on innovative assets and core sectors, continuously optimizing product experience and yield structures to help users seize market opportunities and achieve steady, long-term asset growth.

